TRENDING:
US CPI
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD struggles to gain any meaningful traction

Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD struggles to gain any meaningful traction
FXStreet TeamFXStreet TeamFXStreet

British Pound consolidates around 1.3600 vs. USD; looks to US CPI for fresh impetus

The GBP/USD pair remains on the defensive through the Asian session on Friday, though it lacks bearish conviction and holds above the 1.3600 mark as traders await the release of the US consumer inflation figures before placing directional bets.

The crucial US Consumer Price Index (CPI) report will play a key role in influencing market expectations about the US Federal Reserve's (Fed) rate-cut path. This, in turn, will drive the US Dollar (USD) demand and provide some meaningful impetus to the GBP/USD pair. Ahead of the key data risk, the markets are pricing in a greater chance that the US central bank will cut interest rates at least two times in 2026, which keeps the USD bulls on the defensive. Read more...

GBP/USD inching closer to 1.36

The Pound Sterling edged higher to 1.3640 on Thursday, recovering from an earlier pullback after stronger-than-expected US jobs data initially weighed on the pair. The Bank of England (BoE) held rates at 3.75% at its February 4 meeting in a narrow 5-4 vote split, with four members preferring a 25 basis point cut to 3.50%. Governor Andrew Bailey voted with the majority to hold but said he sees "scope for some further easing" and expects "a sharp drop in inflation over coming months," with the BoE projecting CPI to fall back to the 2% target by April. UK Q4 2025 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data released on February 12 showed growth of just 0.1%, with monthly GDP for December also rising 0.1%, confirming the sluggish pace of the UK economy. Sterling found some support from easing domestic political uncertainty after Prime Minister Keir Starmer secured backing from senior cabinet members following the resignation of his chief of staff Morgan McSweeney amid the Lord Peter Mandelson scandal.

On the US side, January Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) came in at 130K with unemployment at 4.3%, pushing the expected timing of the next Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cut from June to July. Friday's delayed US Consumer Price Index (CPI) release for January is the week's most important event, with consensus expecting headline CPI at 0.29% month-on-month and core CPI at 0.39% month-on-month. A softer reading would weaken the US Dollar and likely push Cable back toward its late-January high. Read more...

GBP/USD climbs as jobless claims dent USD despite soft UK GDP

The Pound Sterling (GBP) rallies during the North American session on Thursday versus the US Dollar (USD) after new jobs data in the US contradicts a stellar Nonfarm Payrolls report released a day ago. Meanwhile, the UK economy grew weaker than expected, yet the British Pound continues to trade with gains. GBP/USD trades at 1.3664, up 0.28%.

The Greenback is extending its losses after the latest Initial Jobless Claims report from the US Department of Labor witnessed a slight rise. Claims for the week ending February 7 rose by 227K, down from a previous print of 232K but exceeded forecasts of 222K. Read more...

Author

FXStreet Team

More from FXStreet Team
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD tests nine-day EMA support near 1.1850

EUR/USD tests nine-day EMA support near 1.1850

EUR/USD remains in the negative territory for the fourth successive session, trading around 1.1870 during the Asian hours on Friday. The 14-day Relative Strength Index momentum indicator at 56 stays above the midline, confirming steady momentum. RSI has eased but remains above 50, indicating momentum remains constructive for the bulls.

GBP/USD consolidates around 1.3600 vs. USD; looks to US CPI for fresh impetus

GBP/USD consolidates around 1.3600 vs. USD; looks to US CPI for fresh impetus

The GBP/USD pair remains on the defensive through the Asian session on Friday, though it lacks bearish conviction and holds above the 1.3600 mark as traders await the release of the US consumer inflation figures before placing directional bets.

Gold recovers swiftly from weekly low, climbs back closer to $5,000 ahead of US CPI

Gold recovers swiftly from weekly low, climbs back closer to $5,000 ahead of US CPI

Gold regains positive traction during the Asian session on Friday and recovers a part of the previous day's heavy losses to the $4,878-4,877 region, or the weekly low. The commodity has now moved back closer to the $5,000 psychological mark as traders keenly await the release of the US consumer inflation figures for more cues about the Federal Reserve's policy path.

Solana: Mixed market sentiment caps recovery

Solana: Mixed market sentiment caps recovery

Solana is trading at $79 as of Friday, following a correction of over 9% so far this week. On-chain and derivatives data indicates mixed sentiment among traders, further limiting the chances of a price recovery.

A tale of two labour markets: Headline strength masks underlying weakness

A tale of two labour markets: Headline strength masks underlying weakness

Undoubtedly, yesterday’s delayed US January jobs report delivered a strong headline – one that surpassed most estimates. However, optimism quickly faded amid sobering benchmark revisions.

Solana Price Forecast: Mixed market sentiment caps recovery

Solana Price Forecast: Mixed market sentiment caps recovery

Solana (SOL) is trading at $79 as of Friday, following a correction of over 9% so far this week. On-chain and derivatives data indicates mixed sentiment among traders, further limiting the chances of a price recovery.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers