USD/CHF gathers strength to near 0.7700 ahead of Swiss, US CPI inflation releases

The USD/CHF pair trades in positive territory near 0.7700 during the early European session on Friday. Growing expectations that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) will not cut interest rates in the near term provide some support to the Greenback against the Swiss Franc (CHF). Traders brace for the Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation reports from Switzerland and the United States (US) later on Friday.

US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) climbed by 130,000 in January, above the estimate of 70,000, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Wednesday. The Unemployment Rate edges lower to 4.3% during the same period. The upbeat jobs report provides some relief to concerns about the state of the US labor market and reduces the chances that the US central bank will cut interest rates again by midyear.

The CME FedWatch tool showed markets currently priced in nearly a 92% odds that the Fed will hold rates steady at its next meeting, although the chance of a rate cut at its June meeting is now at nearly 50%.

The Swiss inflation data will be in the spotlight on Friday. The CPI is expected to show an increase of 0.1% YoY in January. If the report shows a hotter than estimated outcome, this could boost the CHF against the US Dollar (USD) in the near term.