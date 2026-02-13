The AUD/USD pair oscillates in a narrow trading band below the 0.7100 mark through the Asian session as traders move to the sidelines ahead of Friday's release of the latest US consumer inflation figures. Nevertheless, spot prices remain close to a three-year high, touched on Thursday, and seem poised to register gains for the fourth week in a row.

From a technical perspective, the overnight breakdown through a two-week-old trading range and the 100-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) backs the case for an extension of the corrective slide. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) remains in negative territory near the zero line and has been edging higher, with a contracting histogram suggesting fading bearish pressure. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) prints 39, below the 50 midline and not oversold, aligning with a subdued bias.

The rising 100-hour SMA at 0.7092 caps the near-term upside. Bias would improve on a sustained break above the said hurdle, which could open room for recovery as momentum stabilizes. That said, failure to reclaim it would keep rallies contained and preserve a seller-tilted backdrop. A move by the MACD into positive territory would strengthen the upside case, and an RSI rebound above 50 would confirm improving momentum.

Meanwhile, traders might refrain from placing aggressive directional bets and opt to wait for the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) report. The crucial data could provide more cues about the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) rate-cut path, which, in turn, will drive the USD demand and provide a fresh impetus to the AUD/USD pair. That said, the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) hawkish stance might continue to act as a tailwind for the Aussie.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)

AUD/USD 1-hour chart