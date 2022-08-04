BoE Monetary Policy Decision – Overview
The Bank of England (BoE) is scheduled to announce its monetary policy decision this Thursday at 11:00 GMT and looks poised to hike rates for the sixth time since December to rein in soaring inflation. In fact, the headline UK CPI surged to a 40-year high and the BoE had said in June that it would act forcefully if inflation pressures became more persistent. Hence, the broader consensus is that the UK central bank would raise benchmark interest rates by 50 bps - the most since 1995 - to 1.75%, or the level since late 2008.
Apart from this, the central bank's inflation and growth forecasts will gather market attention. According to Dhwani Mehta, Senior Analyst at FXStreet: “The BOE’s 11% peak inflation forecast made in May will likely be revised upwards at the August meeting. The economic uncertainty, courtesy of the European gas crisis and China’s covid lockdowns, could lead the central bank to downgrade its growth forecasts.”
Investors would then shift the focus to the post-meeting press conference, where comments by BoE Governor Andrew Baily would be scrutinized for clues about future rate hikes amid growing recession fears. This, in turn, should infuse a fresh bout of volatility around the British pound and provide some meaningful impetus to the GBP crosses.
How could it affect GBP/USD?
Ahead of the key central bank event risk, jumbo BoE rate hike expectations assisted the GBP/USD pair to regain positive traction on Thursday amid modest USD weakness. The move, however, is fully priced in the markets, which might have already set the stage for some disappointment. Furthermore, the central bank could strike a dovish tone and acknowledge an economic downturn. This would be enough to weigh heavily on sterling.
As Eren Sengezer, European Session Lead Analyst at FXStreet. explains: “A 50 bps rate hike by itself could trigger a 'buy the rumour sell the fact' reaction and cause the British pound to weaken against its rivals. In that case, investors will pay close attention to the vote split. If the policy statement reveals that some policymakers wanted to raise the rate by 75 bps, this could be seen as GBP-positive development. On the other hand, the sterling could face additional selling pressure in case markets see that some policymakers preferred a 25 bps hike.”
Eren also outlines important technical levels to trade the GBP/USD pair: “1.2160 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement of the latest uptrend) aligns as a key level for the pair. In case this level stays intact as resistance, additional losses toward 1.2100 (psychological level, Fibonacci 38.2% retracement) and 1.2075 (200-period SMA) could be witnessed.”
“On the upside, stiff resistance seems to have formed at 1.2200 (psychological level, 20-period SMA) ahead of 1.2275 (the end-point of the uptrend) and 1.2300 (psychological level),” Eren adds further.
Key Notes
• BOE Rate Decision Preview: Bailey to follow Powell’s footsteps with a dovish hike
• Bank of England Preview: Bailey to deal blow to pound with dovish hike, what to watch for
• GBP/USD Forecast: Pound could weaken in case BOE forecasts recession
About the BoE interest rate decision
The BoE Interest Rate Decision is announced by the Bank of England. If the BoE is hawkish about the inflationary outlook of the economy and raises the interest rates it is positive, or bullish, for the GBP. Likewise, if the BoE has a dovish view on the UK economy and keeps the ongoing interest rate, or cuts the interest rate it is seen as negative, or bearish.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
BOE hikes by 50 bps, sees recession in Q4 – Live
The Bank of England raised its policy rate by 50 basis points to 1.75% following its August policy meeting. The bank noted that it expects the UK economy to enter a recession in the fourth quarter of 2022. Focus now shifts to BOE Governor Bailey's press conference.
GBP/USD falls toward 1.2100 as BOE forecasts recession in Q4
GBP/USD came under heavy bearish pressure and declined toward 1.2100 with the initial reaction to the Bank of England's policy announcements. The bank hiked the policy rate by 50 bps as expected but noted that it expects the economy to tip into recession in Q4.
EUR/USD stays below 1.0200 as dollar gathers strength
EUR/USD is having a difficult time staging a recovery into the American session and continues to trade below 1.0200. The sharp decline witnessed in GBP/USD following BOE's policy announcements helps the dollar gather strength against its rivals.
Gold climbs above $1,780 as US yields retreat
Gold has extended its rally and climbed above $1,780 on Thursday. After the BOE said that it forecasts a recession in the fourth quarter, the 10-year US Treasury bond yields turned south, allowing XAU/USD to continue to push higher.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!