When is NZ CPI and how might it affect NZD/USD?

Wednesday’s Asian session begins with the quarterly release of New Zealand CPI at 21:45 GMT. Considering the central bank's bearish bias, today’s Q3 2019 consumer price index (CPI) continues to be the key catalyst for the NZD/USD pair. Market consensus favors a decline to 1.4% from 1.7% in the YoY number versus no change in QoQ figure of 0.6%.
Analysts at the Australia and New Zealand Bank (ANZ) follow the suit with firm bets on further rate cuts from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ):
“We expect annual headline CPI inflation for NZ (out at 10:45am) to slow 0.2%pts from Q2 to 1.5% in Q3, with non-tradable inflation lifting 0.2%pts to 3.0% on account of previous capacity pressures. But more importantly for the RBNZ, forward-indicators suggest broader growth momentum is continuing to wane, and that suggests inflation will soften in time. A positive surprise in today’s CPI release isn’t going to change that. We expect the RBNZ to cut the OCR 25bps in November, February and May.”
How could the data affect NZD/USD?
In addition to recently easing tensions at the US-China trade front, renewed risk-on and the dovish verdict from the RBNZ inflate possibilities that downbeat data will have a little negative impact on the Kiwi pair. As a result, positive support for the quote, on the back of upbeat data, can well be expected. The soft inflation pressure, meanwhile, could keep further OCR cuts by the RBNZ on table and can extend the NZD/USD weakness.
On a technical side, a 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) level of 0.6371 limits the quote’s rise towards 0.6400 round-figure whereas a sustained break below the recent low surrounding 0.6260 can recall 0.6200 on the chart.
Key Notes:
NZD/USD steadies near 0.6270 ahead of GDT auction
About NZ CPI:
Consumer Price Index released by the Statistics New Zealand is a measure of price movements by the comparison between the retail prices of a representative shopping basket of goods and services . The purchase power of NZD is dragged down by inflation. The CPI is a key indicator to measure inflation and changes in purchasing trends. A high reading is seen as positive (or bullish) for the NZD, while a low reading is seen as negative.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD nears weekly highs as risk-on returns
The EUR/USD pair was dragged higher by a soaring Pound, now hovering around 1.1040. The market is all about sentiment, and this last dependent on Brexit and the US-China trade relationship.
GBP/USD surges to 5-month highs on reports of a draft Brexit deal
GBP/USD has leaped toward 1.28, hitting the highest since May. Reports suggest that the UK and the EU are zooming in on a deal. Details are awaited and negotiations continue.
USD/JPY in search of a firm direction, stuck in a range below mid-108.00s
The prevalent risk-on mood weighed on the JPY’s safe-haven status and extended support. A sharp fall in the US bond yields undermined the USD and failed to impress bullish traders.
Gold slumps to $1,480 area on Brexit hopes
The troy ounce of the precious metal continued to weaken in USD terms in the American trading hours as markets cheered reports claiming that the European Union (EU) and the United Kingdom (UK) are closing in on a draft Brexit deal that could be announced before the end of the day on Tuesday.
Cryptos: Incumbents don't know to play well
The Libra project led by Facebook remains on track despite the first defections. Those who have abandoned the project are mostly payment gateways. Bitcoin's lack of tone weighs on Ethereum's mood.