NZD/USD steadies near 0.6270 ahead of GDT auction

- US Dollar Index inches higher above the 98.50 mark.
- China is said to increase agricultural imports if tariffs are removed.
- Coming up: Bi-weekly Global Dairy Trade (GDT) auction and inflation data from New Zealand.
The NZD/USD pair posted modest losses on Monday but was able to close the day above the 0.63 handle. With the trading conditions returning to normal after Monday's choppy action, the pair extended its slide pressured by the uncertainty surrounding the United State (US)-China trade dispute and a stronger USD and was last seen trading at 0.6265, erasing 0.5% on a daily basis.
Earlier in the session, Bloomberg reported that China was willing to ramp up its purchases of agricultural goods from the US up to $50 billion if the Trump administration were to agree to roll back the tariffs that were put in place before the trade war started. Meanwhile, investors are still trying to figure out what the next step will be in trade talks after sides reached a so-called "phase one" agreement last Friday.
On the other hand, the US Dollar Index is posting modest daily gains above the 98.50 mark despite a lack of significant macroeconomic data releases on Tuesday and keeping the bearish pressure on the pair intact.
Inflation in New Zealand is expected to soften in Q3
Later in the session, the bi-weekly GDT Auction's Price Index will be looked upon for fresh impetus. More importantly, Statistics New Zealand will release the inflation data in the early trading hours of the Asian session on Wednesday. Markets expect the CPI (Consumer Price Index) to drop to 1.4% on a yearly basis in the third quarter from 1.7% in the second quarter. A soft inflation reading is likely to suggest that the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) is likely to preserve its dovish stance, which could cause the NZD to weaken against its rivals.
Technical levels to watch for
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6266
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0032
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.51
|Today daily open
|0.6298
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6298
|Daily SMA50
|0.636
|Daily SMA100
|0.6493
|Daily SMA200
|0.6622
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6338
|Previous Daily Low
|0.628
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6355
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6276
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6452
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6249
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6302
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6316
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6273
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6247
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6214
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6331
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6364
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.639
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles with 1.10 amid downgrades to global growth
EUR/SUD is struggling to hold onto 1.10. The IMF downgraded global growth forecasts. The German ZEW Economic Sentiment beat expectations but remains depressed.
GBP/USD experiences high volatility amid flow of Brexit headlines
GBP/USD is trading choppily in the 1.26 handle as the EU aims to reach an agreement today and every headline rocks the pair. UK wage growth is mixed with 3.8% when both excluding and including bonuses.
USD/JPY in search of a firm direction, stuck in a range below mid-108.00s
The prevalent risk-on mood weighed on the JPY’s safe-haven status and extended support. A sharp fall in the US bond yields undermined the USD and failed to impress bullish traders.
Gold consolidates in a range below $1500 mark
Gold extended its sideways consolidative price action on Tuesday and remained confined in a narrow trading band, below the key $1500 psychological mark.
Cryptos: Incumbents don't know to play well
The Libra project led by Facebook remains on track despite the first defections. Those who have abandoned the project are mostly payment gateways. Bitcoin's lack of tone weighs on Ethereum's mood.