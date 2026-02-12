TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH ETF investors face huge unrealized losses following price slump

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH ETF investors face huge unrealized losses following price slump
Michael EbiekutanMichael EbiekutanFXStreet

Ethereum price today: $1,920

  • Ethereum ETF investors are sitting on about $5.15 billion in unrealized losses following a 60% price decline over the past four months.
  • Net inflows only dropped from about $15 billion to slightly under $12 billion during the period.
  • ETH continued its downtrend, eyeing the $1,740 support level.

US spot Ethereum (ETH) exchange-traded funds (ETFs) flipped negative again on Wednesday after recording net outflows of $129.1 million, reversing mild inflows seen at the beginning of the week, per SoSoValue data. Fidelity's FETH was responsible for more than half of withdrawals, posting outflows of $67 million.

Following the broader crypto market's downturn over the past few months, ETH has plunged about 60% from October levels, trading below $2,000 as of the time of publication on Thursday.

The move has put ETH ETF investors under pressure, with an average purchase cost of around $3,500, leaving them with about $5.15 billion in unrealized losses, according to data cited by Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seyffart in a Tuesday X post. However, such levels of drawdown aren't new to ETH ETF holders as ETH declined by about 60% in a similar four-month stretch that bottomed in April 2025.

https://x.com/JSeyff/status/2021321129600721129

While demand for the products has dried up, withdrawals haven't accelerated yet, as net inflows only dropped from about $15 billion to slightly under $12 billion during the period, Seyffart noted.

Generally, all ETH investors on the spot market are in a similar situation, with prices also below their average cost basis of around $2,300.

On the derivatives side, Ethereum funding rates have largely remained negative over the past few days, with bearish positioning dominating futures price action, according to Coinglass data.

ETH Funding Rates. Coinglass

Meanwhile, ETH liquidations reached $59.7 million over the past 24 hours, led by $35.3 million in long liquidations.

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH continues bearish path, eyes $1,740

In the daily chart, ETH/USDT trades around $1,920. Price remains entrenched below a declining 20-day EMA at $2,323, reinforcing a bearish short-term tone. The downward slope of the average continues to cap rebounds.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 27 and the Stochastic (Stoch) at 15 flags stretched downside conditions, though any reflex recovery would need confirmation.

ETH/USDT daily chart

Immediate resistance aligns at $2,107, followed by $2,388. Support is seen at $1,741, then at $1,524. A push beyond $2,388 would open room toward $2,746. On the downside, a break beneath $1,524 would expose $1,404 and risk an extension of the downtrend.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)

Related news

Author

Michael Ebiekutan

With a deep passion for web3 technology, he&#39;s collaborated with industry-leading brands like Mara, ITAK, and FXStreet in delivering groundbreaking reports on web3&#39;s transformative potential across diverse sectors. In addi

More from Michael Ebiekutan
Share:

Editor's Picks

Aster Price Forecast: Demand sparks on Binance Wallet partnership for on-chain perpetuals

Aster Price Forecast: Demand sparks on Binance Wallet partnership for on-chain perpetuals

Aster is up roughly 9% so far on Thursday, hinting at the breakout of a crucial resistance level. Aster partners up with Binance wallet for the second season of the on-chain perpetuals challenge.

Crypto Today: Ethereum, XRP hold baseline support as Bitcoin struggles to find upside strength

Crypto Today: Ethereum, XRP hold baseline support as Bitcoin struggles to find upside strength

Bitcoin hovers around $67,000, weighed down by risk-off sentiment as reflected by ETF outflows. Ethereum steadies toward the $2,000 psychological threshold despite fading institutional support.

Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC stalls near $67,300 resistance as downside risks linger

Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC stalls near $67,300 resistance as downside risks linger

Bitcoin (BTC) price is steadying at $67,000 on Thursday and faces resistance near the previously broken lower consolidation boundary at $67,300, signaling potential downside risk ahead.

LayerZero Price Forecast: ZRO steadies as markets digest Zero blockchain announcement

LayerZero Price Forecast: ZRO steadies as markets digest Zero blockchain announcement

LayerZero (ZRO) trades above $2.00 at press time on Thursday, holding steady after a 17% rebound the previous day, which aligned with the public announcement of the Zero blockchain and Cathie Wood joining the advisory board.

Bitcoin Price Annual Forecast: BTC holds long-term bullish structure heading into 2026

Bitcoin Price Annual Forecast: BTC holds long-term bullish structure heading into 2026

Bitcoin (BTC) is wrapping up 2025 as one of its most eventful years, defined by unprecedented institutional participation, major regulatory developments, and extreme price volatility.

Bitcoin: The worst may be behind us

Bitcoin: The worst may be behind us

Bitcoin (BTC) price recovers slightly, trading at $65,000 at the time of writing on Friday, after reaching a low of $60,000 during the early Asian trading session. The Crypto King remained under pressure so far this week, posting three consecutive weeks of losses exceeding 30%.