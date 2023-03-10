When are the UK data releases and how could they affect GBP/USD?

The UK Economic Data Overview
The British economic calendar is all set to entertain the Cable traders during the early hours of Friday, at 07:00 GMT with the monthly release of January 2023 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) figures. Also increasing the importance of that time are Trade Balance and Industrial Production details for the stated period.
Having witnessed a contraction of 0.5% in economic activities during December 2022, market players will be interested in January month’s GDP figures to confirm the fears of an economic slowdown.
Forecasts suggest that the UK GDP will mark stagnation of the British economy with 0.1% MoM figures for January. GBP/USD traders also await the Index of Services (3M/3M) for the same period, likely to improve to 0.1% versus 0.0% prior, for further insight.
Meanwhile, Manufacturing Production, which makes up around 80% of total industrial production, is expected to ease to -0.1% MoM in January. Also, the total Industrial Production may shrink by 0.2% versus the 0.3% previous expansion.
Considering the yearly figures, the Industrial Production for January is expected to have dropped to -4.0% versus -4.0% previous while the Manufacturing Production is anticipated to have improved to -5.0% in the reported month versus -5.7% the last.
Separately, the UK Goods Trade Balance for October will be reported at the same time and is expected to deteriorate to £-7,966B versus the prior readings of £-7,484B.
How could affect GBP/USD?
GBP/USD struggles to defend the third consecutive profit-making day after bouncing off the lowest levels since November 2022 on Tuesday. In doing so, the Cable pair portrays the market’s cautious mood ahead of the key UK data dump, as well as the US employment report.
The Cable pair’s latest gains could be linked to the US Dollar’s broad-based retreat ahead of the key US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data. Also favoring the Cable buyers could be the Brexit optimism, as well as the UK policymakers’ readiness to easy equity market listing rules to defend London’s financial status.
That said, a positive surprise from the scheduled British statistics may, however, could offer only a kneejerk bounce amid broad pessimism surrounding the UK’s economic growth and likely a lesser hawkish outlook over the BOE than the Fed. It should be noted that the looming US jobs report for February also prods the GBP/USD traders.
Technically, GBP/USD managed to regain its place above the 200-DMA level of 1.1900, after a two-day absence, which in turn keeps buyers hopeful.
About the UK Economic Data
The Gross Domestic Product released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) is a measure of the total value of all goods and services produced by the UK. The GDP is considered a broad measure of the UK's economic activity. Generally speaking, a rising trend has a positive effect on the GBP, while a falling trend is seen as negative (or bearish).
The Manufacturing Production released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) measures the manufacturing output. Manufacturing Production is significant as a short-term indicator of the strength of UK manufacturing activity that dominates a large part of total GDP. A high reading is seen as positive (or bullish) for the GBP, while a low reading is seen as negative (or bearish).
The trade balance released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) is a balance between exports and imports of goods. A positive value shows a trade surplus, while a negative value shows a trade deficit. It is an event that generates some volatility for the GBP.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
