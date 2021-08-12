The UK Economic Data Overview
The British economic calendar is all set to entertain the cable traders during the dull hours of early Thursday, at 06:00 GMT with the preliminary GDP figures for the Q2 2021. Also increasing the importance of that time are monthly GDP figures for June, Trade Balance, Manufacturing Production and Industrial Production details for the stated period.
Having witnessed a 1.6% contraction of economic activities in the previous quarter, market players will be interested in the first estimation of the Q2 GDP figures, expected +4.8% QoQ, to confirm the economic transition amid the covid resurgence fears. Market expectations back +22.1% YoY figures versus -6.1% previous readouts.
On the other hand, forecasts suggest that the monthly UK GDP will remain unchanged at 0.8% in June. GBP/USD traders also eye Index of Services (3M/3M) for the same period, forecast +5.5% versus +3.9% prior, for further insight.
Meanwhile, Manufacturing Production, which makes up around 80% of total industrial production, is expected to recover from -0.1% to +0.4% MoM in June. Further, the total Industrial Production is expected to ease from 0.8% to 0.3% MoM during the stated month.
Considering the yearly figures, the Industrial Production for June is expected to have eased to +9.4% versus +20.6% previous while the Manufacturing Production is also anticipated to have softened by 13.5% in the reported month versus 27.7% last.
Separately, the UK Goods Trade Balance will be reported at the same time and is expected to show a deficit of £9.1 billion versus an £8.481 billion deficit reported in May.
How could affect GBP/USD?
GBP/USD picks up bids to refresh intraday high around 1.3875, up 0.06% on a day while heading into Thursday’s London open. In doing so, the cable pair reacts to the US dollar pullback amid a lackluster day and mildly positive market sentiment. Also positive for the cable could be UK Health Minister Sajid Javid’s confirmation that the fully vaccinated adults don’t need to isolate.
Given the latest covid resurgence and variant fears in the UK, today’s British data dump will be the key to gauge the economic recovery. Also highlighting the importance of the data is the latest shift in the Bank of England (BOE) policymakers’ bullish bias from strong to moderate. Hence, the UK data will offer additional clues to the tapering chatters but are less likely to move the GBP/USD prices unless portraying a notable move from the previous quarter.
Ahead of the release, TD Securities said,
June GDP is released, and we look for downside risks with a 0.5% m/m gain (market forecast: 0.8%). May's GDP rebound proved more cautious than expected, and we expect more of the same in Jun & Jul in part because of rising Delta variant concerns. Supply constraints are likely to have weighed on the manufacturing sector, while cautious household demand holds back on services somewhat. We look for manufacturing growth of -0.5% m/m (forecast: 0.4%) and services growth of 0.6% m/m (expected: 0.9%). This leaves Q2 GDP growth at 4.6% q/q, slightly below the BoE's fresh estimate of 5% q/q (expected: 4.8%).
Technically, the cable pair dropped to the lowest in 12 days before bouncing off 1.3802 the previous day, portraying a bullish flag formation on the four-hour (4H) play. In addition to the upside favoring chart pattern, the pair’s sustained trading above 200-SMA and steady RSI, modest as well, keep GBP/USD buyers hopeful.
Key notes
GBP/USD awaits UK Q2 GDP to break the monotony below 1.3900
GBP/USD Forecast: Could UK GDP boost pound?
About the UK Economic Data
The Gross Domestic Product released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) is a measure of the total value of all goods and services produced by the UK. The GDP is considered as a broad measure of the UK economic activity. Generally speaking, a rising trend has a positive effect on the GBP, while a falling trend is seen as negative (or bearish).
The Manufacturing Production released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) measures the manufacturing output. Manufacturing Production is significant as a short-term indicator of the strength of UK manufacturing activity that dominates a large part of total GDP. A high reading is seen as positive (or bullish) for the GBP, while a low reading is seen as negative (or bearish).
The trade balance released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) is a balance between exports and imports of goods. A positive value shows trade surplus, while a negative value shows trade deficit. It is an event that generates some volatility for the GBP.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD treads water above 1.1700 as USD ignores firmer Treasury yields
EUR/USD struggles for clear direction despite bouncing off intraday low. Traders seek more clues to confirm US CPI-led support to Fed’s “transitory” inflation outlook. EU Industrial Production, US PPI and Jobless Claims may offer fresh pulse.
When is the UK Q2 GDP and how could it affect GBP/USD?
GBP/USD picks up bids to refresh intraday high around 1.3875, up 0.06% on a day while heading into Thursday’s London open. In doing so, the cable pair reacts to the US dollar pullback amid a lackluster day and mildly positive market sentiment.
EUR/USD treads water above 1.1700 as USD ignores firmer Treasury yields
EUR/USD struggles for clear direction despite bouncing off intraday low. Traders seek more clues to confirm US CPI-led support to Fed’s “transitory” inflation outlook. EU Industrial Production, US PPI and Jobless Claims may offer fresh pulse.
SafeMoon kick-starts 77% advance
SafeMoon price broke out of its falling wedge consolidation on August 6. A retest of the setup’s upper trendline might follow an upswing to $0.00000378. If SAFEMOON price breaks below $0.00000157, it will invalidate the bullish thesis.
US CPI for July shows first signs of inflation peaking
American consumer prices delivered the first hint that the rampant gains since January may have reached their apogee, lending support to the Fed claim that inflation increases will be transitory.