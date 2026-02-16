BoE expected to cut rates to 3.50% in March – Reuters poll
A Reuters poll conducted on February 10-16 revealed that economists are eyeing a 25-basis-point rate cut by the Bank of England (BoE) at its next meeting in March.
Majority of economists expect the Bank of England to trim rates in March as inflation trends toward target
The survey polled 63 economists, and 41 project the BoE will reduce the Bank Rate to 3.50% on March 19.
Sanjay Raja, chief UK economist at Deutsche Bank, said, “We stick to our call for the next Bank Rate cut to come in March and a final rate cut to come in June, taking Bank Rate to 3.25%, broadly consistent with our estimate of neutral.”
Of the rest, 19 economists expect the BoE’s first move in April, aligned with the BoE’s Monetary Policy Review this month. One predicts a cut in June, one is undecided whether the UK central bank would move in April or June, and another expects rates to remain unchanged at 3.75%.
For the rest of the year, analysts were split on whether a second cut will come in the second quarter or later this year. The median forecasts see the Bank Rate ending at 3.25% this year.
BoE CPI projection
In the February Monetary Policy Report, policymakers expect inflation to hit 2.1%. The Bank expects the CPI to fall closer to its 2% goal in April or May, due to one-off factors from regulated prices and the November budget.
Author
Christian Borjon Valencia
FXStreet
Markets analyst, news editor, and trading instructor with over 14 years of experience across FX, commodities, US equity indices, and global macro markets.