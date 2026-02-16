Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD slips in thin trade as markets eye UK CPI

GBP/USD slips in thin trade as markets eye UK CPI

The Pound Sterling retreats during the North American session amid thin liquidity conditions as US markets remain closed in observance of the President’s Day. At the time of writing, the GBP/USD trades at 1.3635, down 0.12%. Read More...

Pound Sterling wobbles against US Dollar ahead of UK employment data

The Pound Sterling (GBP) trades calm near 1.3645 against the US Dollar (USD) during the European trading session on Monday. The GBP/USD pair consolidates as investors shift focus to the United Kingdom (UK) labor market data for three months ending December. Read More...

GBP/USD Price Forecast: Flattens around 20-day EMA ahead of UK employment data

The GBP/USD pair trades flat around 1.3640 during the early European trading session on Monday. Cable trades calmly as investors await the release of the United Kingdom (UK) labor market data for the three months ending December, which is scheduled for Tuesday. Read More...