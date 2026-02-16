TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

China: Managed Yuan backed by record surplus – Commerzbank

China: Managed Yuan backed by record surplus – Commerzbank
FXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet

Commerzbank’s Volkmar Baur notes that China’s Q4 2025 current account surplus hit a record USD 242 billion, or 4.9% of GDP, reinforcing the view that the Yuan remains tightly managed. Strong foreign direct investment and likely official purchases of foreign bonds suggest authorities are actively steering capital flows while awaiting more detailed portfolio data.

Record surplus and capital flow patterns

"On Friday, however, the balance of payments data for the fourth quarter of 2025 was released, and it seems to confirm our assumption that the currency continues to be very tightly managed."

"In absolute terms, China's current account surplus reached a new all-time high of USD 242 billion in the fourth quarter. However, this should come as no surprise given the already known export records."

"It is also interesting to note that foreign direct investment in China rose significantly again to USD 38.8 billion, reaching its highest level since the beginning of 2022."

"As only preliminary figures were presented on Friday, the figures for portfolio investments are still pending, but the positive development of the stock markets in China in the fourth quarter does not suggest that foreign investors have withdrawn capital from the country on a large scale."

"As we have often described, we suspect that the Chinese banking sector is intervening in the currency market and buying foreign bonds."

(This article was created with the help of an Artificial Intelligence tool and reviewed by an editor.)

Author

FXStreet Insights Team

The FXStreet Insights Team is a group of journalists that handpicks selected market observations published by renowned experts. The content includes notes by commercial as well as additional insights by internal and external analysts.

More from FXStreet Insights Team
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD looks sidelined around 1.1850

EUR/USD looks sidelined around 1.1850

EUR/USD remains on the back foot, extending its bearish tone and sliding towards the 1.1850 area to print fresh daily lows on Monday. The move lower comes as the US Dollar gathers modest traction, with thin liquidity and subdued volatility amplifying price swings amid the US market holiday.

GBP/USD flirts with daily lows near 1.3630

GBP/USD flirts with daily lows near 1.3630

GBP/USD has quickly given back Friday’s solid gains, turning lower at the start of the week and drifting back towards the 1.3630 area. The focus now shifts squarely to Tuesday’s UK labour market report, which is likely to keep the quid firmly in the spotlight and could set the tone for Cable’s next move.

Gold battle around $5,000 continues

Gold battle around $5,000 continues

Gold is giving back part of Friday’s sharp rebound, deflating below the key $5,000 mark per troy ounce as the new week gets underway. Modest gains in the US Dollar are keeping the metal in check, while thin trading conditions, due to the Presidents Day holiday in the US, are adding to the choppy and hesitant tone across markets.

Bitcoin consolidates as on-chain data show mixed signals

Bitcoin consolidates as on-chain data show mixed signals

Bitcoin price has consolidated between $65,700 and $72,000 over the past nine days, with no clear directional bias. US-listed spot ETFs recorded a $359.91 million weekly outflow, marking the fourth consecutive week of withdrawals.

The week ahead: Key inflation readings and why the AI trade could be overdone

The week ahead: Key inflation readings and why the AI trade could be overdone

It is likely to be a quiet start to the week, with US markets closed on Monday for Presidents Day. European markets are higher across the board and gold is clinging to the $5,000 level after the tamer than expected CPI report in the US reduced haven flows to precious metals.

XRP steadies in narrow range as fund inflows, futures interest rise

XRP steadies in narrow range as fund inflows, futures interest rise

Ripple is trading in a narrow range between $1.45 (immediate support) and $1.50 (resistance) at the time of writing on Monday. The remittance token extended its recovery last week, peaking at $1.67 on Sunday from the weekly open at $1.43. 

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers