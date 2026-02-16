Silver (XAG/USD) trades around $76.50 at the time of writing, down 0.70% on the day, with Silver starting the week on a weaker footing after failing to extend its recent rebound. The white metal is facing profit-taking as investors reassess US monetary policy prospects in light of the latest macroeconomic data.

Recent figures from the United States (US) show that inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), slowed in January. The headline index rose by 0.2% MoM, compared with 0.3% previously, while the annual rate eased to 2.4% from 2.7%. In theory, softer price pressures support the case for monetary easing. However, markets appear more focused on the resilience of the labor market and on the cautious stance maintained by the Federal Reserve (Fed).

The Fed is not providing any clear signal in favor of an imminent rate cut. According to the CME FedWatch tool, traders largely expect the central bank to keep rates unchanged at the March and April meetings, maintaining the current 3.50%-3.75% range. This outlook limits the immediate appeal of non-yielding assets such as Silver, whose valuation partly depends on real yields and the direction of the US Dollar (USD).

At the same time, the broader market tone remains mixed between caution and risk appetite. A modest rebound in the US Dollar is weighing on dollar-denominated precious metals, making Silver more expensive for international investors. Nevertheless, the upside potential for the Greenback appears capped by persistent expectations of policy easing later in the year.

On the geopolitical front, tensions between Washington and Tehran remain a key factor. Media reports suggest that the US military is preparing for the possibility of prolonged operations against Iran in the event of an escalation. Such a scenario could revive risk aversion and boost demand for safe-haven assets, including Silver.