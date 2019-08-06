When are the German Factory Orders and how could they affect EUR/USD?

German Factory Orders overview
The German data, scheduled for release at 06:00 GMT, is expected to show the Factory Orders increased at a seasonally adjusted rate of 0.5% month-on-month in June, having dropped 2.2% in the preceding month.
In annualized terms, Factory Orders are forecasted to drop 7% in June following an 8.6% slide in May.
Manufacturing sector contracted in June
Germany's export-dependent manufacturing sector contracted in June for the sixth time in a row as weak external demand weighed over new orders, according to IHS Markit’s Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for manufacturing.
That said, the rate of decline in new orders eased for the third straight month in June. Further, future expectations returned to positive territory in June.
So, Geman Factory Orders may have registered a moderate rise in June.
Impact on EUR/USD
EUR/USD is looking north ahead of German Factory Orders data, having charted a bullish hammer reversal on the daily chart earlier this week.
A big-beat on German Factory Orders data would bolster the bullish technical setup and allow a quick move to 1.1250. On the other hand, a big miss on expectations could yield a drop to 1.1180.
As of writing, the EUR/USD pair is trading at 1.12. The pair has pulled back to the psychological support, as expected, having hit a high of 1.1250 earlier today.
About German Factory Orders
The Factory orders released by the Deutsche Bundesbank is an indicator that includes shipments, inventories, and new and unfilled orders. An increase in the factory order total may indicate an expansion in the German economy and could be an inflationary factor. It is worth noting that the German Factory barely influences, either positively or negatively, the total Eurozone GDP. A high reading is positive (or bullish) for the EUR, while a low reading is negative.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady around 1.1200 on upbeat German data
A big-beat on German Factory Orders data failed to lift the sentiment around the Euro, keeping the EUR/USD pair modestly flat near the 1.12 handle amid trade tensions.
GBP/USD remains on the road to recovery, ignores no-deal Brexit concerns
Despite looming hard Brexit concerns, the GBP/USD pair recovers. Speculations concerning no-confidence motion against the UK PM fail to stop him from supporting no-deal Brexit. Investors may keep an eye over macro news/headlines for fresh direction.
USD/JPY briefly spikes beyond 107.00 mark, lacks follow-through
The USD/JPY pair built on its goodish intraday bounce from fresh multi-month lows and briefly spiked to levels beyond the 107.00 handle in the last hour, albeit quickly retreated few pips thereafter.
Gold nears $1475 as bulls keep benefiting from risk aversion
Be it a spoiling case of the US-China trade tussle or North Korea’s repeated missile test, not to forget tensions concerning the Middle East and global central bankers’ monetary policy easing, Gold has it all to remain strong around multi-year high.
RBA Preview: AUD/USD may fall even if rates remain unchanged – Three scenarios
When the US Federal Reserve cuts interest rates – others follow. However, in the Reserve Bank of Australia's case – it has already slashed rates twice. The RBA is set to leave the Cash Rate unchanged at 1% and pause after two consecutive reductions.