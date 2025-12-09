When are the China’s CPI, PPI and how could they affect AUD/USD?

China’s CPI, PPI Overview

The National Bureau of Statistics of China (NBS) will publish its data for November at 01.30 GMT. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) is expected to show a rise of 0.7% YoY in November, compared to 0.2% in October. The Producer Price Index (PPI) is projected to show a decline of 2.0% in November versus a fall of 2.1% prior.

The CPI is a key indicator to measure inflation and changes in purchasing trends. The YoY reading compares prices in the reference month to the same month a year earlier. Meanwhile, the PPI is a measurement of the rate of inflation experienced by producers.

How could the China’s CPI, PPI affect AUD/USD?

AUD/USD trades on a positive note on the day in the lead up to China’s CPI, PPI data. The pair edges higher after the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) decided to hold its Official Cash Rate (OCR) steady at 3.6% following the conclusion of the December monetary policy meeting on Tuesday. Markets might turn cautious ahead of the US Federal Reserve (Fed) interest rate decisions later on Wednesday.

If data comes in better than expected, it could lift the Australian Dollar (AUD), with the first upside barrier seen at the September 16 high of 0.6688. The next resistance level emerges at the September 17 high of 0.6707, en route to the July 12, 2024 high of 0.6793.

To the downside, the December 5 low of 0.6605 will offer some comfort to buyers. Extended losses could see a drop to the December 3 low of 0.6552, followed by the 100-day EMA of 0.6530.

Economic Indicator Consumer Price Index (YoY) The Consumer Price Index (CPI), released by the National Bureau of Statistics of China on a monthly basis, measures changes in the price level of consumer goods and services purchased by residents. The CPI is a key indicator to measure inflation and changes in purchasing trends. The YoY reading compares prices in the reference month to the same month a year earlier. Generally, a high reading is seen as bullish for the Renminbi (CNY), while a low reading is seen as bearish. Read more. Next release: Wed Dec 10, 2025 01:30 Frequency: Monthly Consensus: 0.7% Previous: 0.2% Source: National Bureau of Statistics of China