The USD/JPY pair climbs to two-week highs near 156.90 during the early Asian session on Wednesday. The stronger US jobs data provide some support to the US Dollar (USD) against the Japanese Yen (JPY). All eyes will be on the US Federal Reserve (Fed) interest rate decision later on Wednesday.

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported in the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) on Tuesday that the number of job openings on the last business day of September was 7.658 million, while for October it rose to 7.67 million. Both readings came in stronger than the market expectations and underscored a still resilient labor market. This, in turn, lifts the Greenback against the Japanese Yen (JPY).

Furthermore, the US central bank is widely expected to deliver a 25 basis points (bps) interest rate cut at its December meeting on Wednesday. This move would bring the federal funds rate down to a target range of 3.50% to 3.75%. Traders will closely monitor the press conference and a Summary of Economic Projections, or ‘dot-plot,’ for fresh impetus.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell's press conference will likely suggest a higher bar for future rate cuts, possibly hinting at a pause after this move. The ‘hawkish cut’ signal from the Fed could underpin the USD across the board in the near term.

News of the earthquake in Japan have exerted some selling pressure on the Japanese Yen and created a tailwind for the pair. Traders continue to assess the potential impact of a strong earthquake in Japan. Analysts said that depending on the extent of the earthquake's damage, the Bank of Japan (BoJ) could delay an expected rate hike next week. The upcoming BoJ monetary policy meeting is scheduled for December 18-19.