EUR/USD steady as markets gear up for Fed decision, Powell´s guidance

EUR/USD continues to trade sideways poised to finish Tuesday’s session with minuscule losses of 0.09% as market participants wait for the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy decision on Wednesday. At the time of writing, the pair trades at 1.1626.

Economic data in the US revealed that the jobs market is still solid, yet the data barely moved expectations for a Fed rate cut on December 10. ADP showed that companies hired people in the week ending November 22, while job vacancies rose according to the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).

Money markets indicated an 88% probability that the Fed would lower rates by 25 basis points. Additionally, investors are watching the “dot-plot” for hints about interest rates in 2026. Economic forecasts released at the same time may also shed light on the central bank’s outlook.

Across the pond, Germany’s Trade Balance in October printed a surplus €16.9B up from September €15.3B, exceeding forecasts of €15.2B as Exports outweighed Imports. Earlier, the Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel was neutral, emphasizing that monetary policy is in a good place and it would remain unchanged some time.

Euro Price This Month The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this month. Euro was the strongest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.26% -0.48% 0.45% -0.94% -1.42% -0.82% 0.34% EUR 0.26% -0.22% 0.71% -0.68% -1.16% -0.57% 0.60% GBP 0.48% 0.22% 1.19% -0.47% -0.97% -0.35% 0.82% JPY -0.45% -0.71% -1.19% -1.39% -1.88% -1.28% -0.12% CAD 0.94% 0.68% 0.47% 1.39% -0.54% 0.11% 1.29% AUD 1.42% 1.16% 0.97% 1.88% 0.54% 0.61% 1.79% NZD 0.82% 0.57% 0.35% 1.28% -0.11% -0.61% 1.17% CHF -0.34% -0.60% -0.82% 0.12% -1.29% -1.79% -1.17% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

Daily digest market movers: Euro’s treads water amid dull trading session

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks Greenbacks’ performance against a basket of six peers, gains over 0.14% up at 99.23.

US JOLTS data showed a surprise increase in labor demand for October, with job openings rising to 7.67 million from 7.227 million, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).

ADP revealed that private companies added 4,750 people to the workforce in the week ending November 22, exceeding November’s 15 -13,500 reduction.

Ahead, the Federal Reserve’s decision is expected to show a division between the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) members. In the last meeting, there were two dissenters, Governor Miran, voting for a 50-bps cut, while Kansas City Fed Jeffrey Schmid wanted to hold rates unchanged.

There’s some speculation that the Fed will cut rates, but Powell w ould lean hawkish at the press conference, pushing against immediate easing next year, to please the hawks in the room.

Technical analysis: EUR/USD rangebound below 1.1650, eyes on FOMC meeting

EUR/USD holds below 1.1650 for a sixth consecutive session, carving out a narrow consolidation band between 1.1650 and 1.1600. The pair’s inability to reclaim 1.1700 kept buyers at bay, as bearish momentum builds as depicted by the Relative Strength Index (RSI) flattening and signaling fading buying pressure—putting at risk any attempt to revisit 1.1800 or the year-to-date high at 1.1918.

Immediate support below 1.1650 emerges at the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) near 1.1604. A decisive break beneath this zone would expose the 20-day SMA at 1.1597, followed by the 1.1500 psychological level.

