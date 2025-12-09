TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Ethereum Price Forecast: Whales accumulate ETH ahead of Fed meeting

Ethereum Price Forecast: Whales accumulate ETH ahead of Fed meeting
Michael EbiekutanMichael EbiekutanFXStreet

Ethereum price today: $3,320

  • Ethereum whales accumulated nearly 400K ETH between Sunday and Monday.
  • The jump in whale interest comes as the Federal Reserve is expected to cut interest rates by 25 bps on Wednesday.
  • ETH could test the $3,470 resistance but risks a rejection near the 50-day EMA.

Ethereum (ETH) is up 6% on Tuesday following increased whale buying activity and President Donald Trump's remarks concerning the next Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair.

Whales resume buying pressure amid potential Fed rate cut

Ethereum whales have stepped on the gas ahead of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting on Wednesday. With the Fed expected to cut interest rates by 25 basis points (bps), sentiment among whales is improving.

Whales with a balance of 10K-100K ETH have increased their collective holdings by nearly 400K ETH between Sunday and Monday, per CryptoQuant data. This is in stark contrast to mid-last week through the weekend, when they distributed about 220K ETH.

ETH Balance by Holder Value. Source: CryptoQuant

The resumption in whale interest coincides with President Trump's remarks that the next Fed Chair is expected to cut interest rates immediately. Trump's comments have sparked bullish sentiments across top cryptocurrencies.

Hence, US investors are again leading the buying pressure. The ETH Coinbase Premium Index, a measure of US investors' interest, remained positive over the past week after being negative for about a month.

On the derivatives side, Ethereum's open interest (OI) has jumped by 440K ETH to 12.48M ETH on Tuesday following Trump's remarks, according to Coinglass data. However, it remains far from pre-October 10 crash levels.

ETH Open Interest. Source: Coinglass

The rise has sparked $120.1 million in liquidations over the past 24 hours, led by $105 million in short liquidations.

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH could test $3,470 but risks rejection at 50-day EMA

ETH cleared the short-term resistance at $3,250, gaining 6% on Tuesday, but faces a potential rejection near the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA).

On the upside, ETH could rally toward $3,800 if it rises above the 50-day EMA and $3,470 resistance.

ETH/USDT daily chart

On the downside, ETH could find support around $3,100 if it sees a rejection near $3,470. Further down, the $2,850 support could hold if bulls fail to defend $3,100.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has crossed above its neutral level while the Stochastic Oscillator (Stoch) is in overbought territory. Overbought conditions in the Stoch could spark a short-term pullback.

Related news

Author

Michael Ebiekutan

With a deep passion for web3 technology, he&#39;s collaborated with industry-leading brands like Mara, ITAK, and FXStreet in delivering groundbreaking reports on web3&#39;s transformative potential across diverse sectors. In addi

More from Michael Ebiekutan
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP trade under pressure amid mixed technical signals 

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP trade under pressure amid mixed technical signals 

Bitcoin is trading above $90,000 at the time of writing on Tuesday amid sticky risk-off sentiment in the broader crypto market. Altcoins, including Ethereum and Ripple, are paring losses, holding above key support levels.

Bitcoin steadies above $90,000 as Fed rate-cut optimism lifts market sentiment

Bitcoin steadies above $90,000 as Fed rate-cut optimism lifts market sentiment

Bitcoin price holds above $90,000 on Tuesday after finding support around this key level. Firm expectations that the Fed will cut interest rates on Wednesday boosts investors' appetite for riskier assets such as BTC.

Pepe stalls as on-chain, derivatives data flash bullish signals

Pepe stalls as on-chain, derivatives data flash bullish signals

Pepe (PEPE) trades in the red on Tuesday after failing to secure a daily close above the $0.00000500 psychological level on Monday. The technical outlook remains mixed as the meme coin consolidates. 

Chainlink Price Forecast: LINK holds firm as reserves hit 16-month low

Chainlink Price Forecast: LINK holds firm as reserves hit 16-month low

Chainlink price steadies near $13.70 on Tuesday, finding support around the key level. On-chain data signals bullish sentiment, as LINK exchange reserves fall to their lowest level since August 2024.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

A free newsletter highlighting key market trends to help traders stay a step ahead. Daily insights on the most relevant trading topics, compiled by our experts in an easy-to-read format so you never miss an important move.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP pare gains despite increasing hopes of upcoming Fed rate cut

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP pare gains despite increasing hopes of upcoming Fed rate cut

Bitcoin (BTC) is steadying above $91,000 at the time of writing on Friday. Resistance at $94,150 capped recovery on Wednesday, but in the meantime, bulls have contained downside risks above $90,000. 