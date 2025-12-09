Canadian Dollar spins in place as Fed rate call looms

The Canadian Dollar (CAD) struggled to find momentum on Tuesday, holding steady against an equally-sluggish US Dollar (USD) as investors brace for the last Federal Reserve (Fed) interest rate decision of the year. A third straight interest rate cut is functionally a foregone conclusion, but investors will be tuning in to see both changes to the Fed’s Summary of Economic Projections (SEP), as well as any tonal shifts in one of Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s last interest rate decision pressers before the end of his term.

Outside of potential market upheaval from any abrupt shifts in Fed policy rhetoric, Canadian Dollar markets will be keeping a close eye on trade war developments with the Trump administration. US President Donald Trump revealed his plans to deliver $12 billion in extra agricultural support for battered American farmers, who continue to be the worst-hit victims of his global trade war aspirations.

President Trump also doubled down on expressing his frustration at his own inability to force Canada into a disadvantageous trade position, threatening fresh tariffs on US companies that import Canadian fertilizer products, which are again overwhelmingly US farmers. The American farming industry is singularly dependent on Canadian fertilizer suppliers, rendering the policy shift a uniquely problematic way to gain the upper hand in trade talks with Canada, which remains leery of engaging in trade talks with the Trump administration ever since Trump began threatening to blow up his own bespoke trade deal that he forcibly renegotiated with Canada and Mexico during his first term.

Daily digest market movers: Canadian Dollar momentum remains low as markets brace for Fed

Canadian Dollar remains trapped in a pre-Fed holding pattern, keeping USD/CAD price action capped near 1.3850.

The Canadian Dollar gained ground sharply over a two-week period, climbing 2.3% bottom-to-top after falling to seven-month lows in early November.

Bullish Loonie momentum has stalled ahead of the Fed’s final interest rate decision of 2025.

Markets will be keeping a close eye on shifts to the Fed’s dot plot of interest rate expectations heading into 2026.

The Fed is broadly expected to cut interest rates for a third straight meeting on Wednesday, but investors’ primary focus will be Fed Chair Powell’s tone regarding ‘data dependency’ as his term as Fed Chair approaches its end, and due to wrap up in March.

Canadian Dollar price forecast

Following a bout of Canadian Dollar strength that squeezed the USD/CAD chart into fresh lows, bearish momentum looks poised for an extended pause, if not an outright turnaround. Technical oscillators have slumped into oversold territory, and a technical bounce from the 1.3800 handle suggests a near-term Loonie surge may have run its course.

USD/CAD daily chart