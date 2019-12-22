What you need to know for the open: Risk on to support AUD/JPY's bullish grind

- US President Trump said that phase one of the trade deal with China would be signed “very shortly.”
- GBP/USD to extend its five-day consecutive tumble before position last minute squaring.
Trump has been tweeting over the weekend, repeating that phase-one of the trade deal with China would be signed “very shortly.”
Markets have already priced this expectation in, but the sentiment was that the signing would be done 'some time' in January. Thursday, last week, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, told CNBC that he had no doubt that US and Chinese trade negotiators will sign their “phase one” trade deal in early January. “It’s just going through what I would consider being a technical, legal scrub, and we’ll be releasing the document and signing it in the beginning of January,” he said.
We will see a risk-on gap across the board?
That's hard to say. Normally, such a headline would insight the markets to do so, yet this is like the icing on the cake, not the cherry. However, in other news, last week's close was another record close for US equities leading the S&P 500 to gain 2.6% for the month of December, (+28.5% for 2019) so far and is set to continue its advance, along with US stock sin general, into 2020. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, or DJIA, and the Nasdaq Composite index has also had an impressive year, up 22.2% and 34.6%, respectively.
Therefore, with both a strong close on Wall Street and including the positive traction that a Sino/US trade deal has been making of late, there is little for markets to be sold on in the open. The currency picks to watch would be AUD/JPY. Gold can continue to bleed out as well below trendline resistance.
GBP/USD in focus
Elsewhere, there is a focus on the pound. GBP/USD has been in a five-day consecutive tumble, falling some 540 pips, reversing the UK election rally and extending lower with bulls completely capitulating on reignited fears on a hard Brexit. GBP/USD closed below both the 21-day moving average and 200-week moving average. Looking to the Commitments of Traders report, traders were squaring positions into the UK elections - thus there is likely more legs on the downside as fresh speculative shorts are pilled on. However, considering the holidays and the fickleness in sterling, liquidity will be thin and funds will want a clearer fundamental picture before placing positions in the New Year. It is highly unlikely that we will see much trading in GBP taking place until full markets, Borish Jonson and his Brexit team get back to business.
The main calendar event to watch will be US Durable Goods. Prior surveys have generally been signalling stalling rather than dramatic weakening in underlying trends. Today, the data is expected to come on at 1.9% vs 0.5% prior.
Merry Christmas
Apart from these notes, traders will be mostly sitting on their hands at desks if not attending their Christmas office parties, so markets should be mostly quiet.
– Merry Christmas!
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD looks to end week below 1.1100 on broad USD strength
The EUR/USD pair spent the first half of the day moving sideways above the 1.1100 handle but lost its traction during the early trading hours of the American session as the upbeat macroeconomic data releases provided a boost to the USD.
GBP/USD: Recovery stalls below 1.3050 amid upbeat UK GDP, ahead of Brexit vote
The GBP/USD pair extends its recovery and tests the 1.3050 level after the UK Q3 Final GDP data bettered expectations, with +0.4% QoQ. Focus remains on the House of Commons’ vote on the UK PM’s Johnson's Brexit bill.
Top 3 price prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Hey XRP, take off or die!
Today it is worth highlighting the extreme technical situation in the XRP, as I explain in the technical section. Rarely does the market offer these opportunities.
Gold stages modest rebound to $1480 area
The XAU/USD pair erased its daily losses in the last hour and turned positive on the day near $1480. However, the broad-based USD strength in the early American trading hours suggests that the pair could struggle to continue to push higher.
USD/JPY remains depressed, down little around 109.30 region
The greenback remained on the defensive against its Japanese counterpart and failed to assist the USD/JPY pair to capitalize on the previous session's late rebound from weekly lows.