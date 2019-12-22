- President Trump announced that the deal with China may be signed soon.
- The market may demonstrate positive reaction to the news.
On Saturday, December 21, the US President Donald Trump said that the United States and China were close to signing a so-called Phase One trade pact.
Speaking at Turning Point USA event in Florida, he said:
“We just achieved a breakthrough on the trade deal and we will be signing it very shortly.”
Trump also announced on Twitter that he had a good talk with his Chinese counterpart President Xi. Apart from American agricultural products, they discussed North Korea and Hong Kong issues and pushed the deal to the formal signing procedure.
Notably, the Phase One deal announced earlier this month is supposed to be a part of an attempt to put an end to a protracted trade war between the world’s two superpowers.
Under the deal, China would increase its purchases of American farm products, while Trump administration would reduce some tariffs.
Earlier this month, the Treasury Secretary, Steven Mnuchin mentioned that the deal was close to the final stage.
The news may inspire risk-on rally on the markets on Monday morning.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD looks to end week below 1.1100 on broad USD strength
The EUR/USD pair spent the first half of the day moving sideways above the 1.1100 handle but lost its traction during the early trading hours of the American session as the upbeat macroeconomic data releases provided a boost to the USD.
GBP/USD: Recovery stalls below 1.3050 amid upbeat UK GDP, ahead of Brexit vote
The GBP/USD pair extends its recovery and tests the 1.3050 level after the UK Q3 Final GDP data bettered expectations, with +0.4% QoQ. Focus remains on the House of Commons’ vote on the UK PM’s Johnson's Brexit bill.
Top 3 price prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Hey XRP, take off or die!
Today it is worth highlighting the extreme technical situation in the XRP, as I explain in the technical section. Rarely does the market offer these opportunities.
Gold stages modest rebound to $1480 area
The XAU/USD pair erased its daily losses in the last hour and turned positive on the day near $1480. However, the broad-based USD strength in the early American trading hours suggests that the pair could struggle to continue to push higher.
USD/JPY remains depressed, down little around 109.30 region
The greenback remained on the defensive against its Japanese counterpart and failed to assist the USD/JPY pair to capitalize on the previous session's late rebound from weekly lows.