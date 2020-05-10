What you need to know for markets opening: Nations reopening should be risk positive

- COVID-19: A combination of antiviral medicines can swiftly reduce the amount of virus in their bodies.
- Nations reopening society should be risk positive for the open.
- RBNZ week, eyes on forwarding guidance and negative rates.
- GBP/USD to be pressured as Brexit talks resume.
Markets will be fixated on nations and many US states starting to reopen after a number of weeks in lockdown in an attempt to thwart COVID-19. The process will be slow but it is never less positive for markets at the start of this week.
For a round up of Friday's close, see here: Forex Today: PM Johnson to set the tone for the Asian session
A focus on GBP
Today, the UK's PM, Boris Johnson, unveiled a "conditional plan" to reopen society on Wednesday, which will enable people to spend more time outdoors. The PM also said people who could not work from home should return to the workplace - but avoid public transport. He hoped the next step "at the earliest by 1 June" would be for some primary pupils to return to school in England. More on this here: UK PM Johnson: We are establishing a new COVID alert system run by a new joint biosecurity centre.
While this a positive for GBP, Brexit, on the other hand, is not. Brexit talks will start again on Monday and given that the British government has insisted it won't ask to extend the 11-month transition period. the risks are tilted to the downside for GBP. However, should there be renewed intent on an extension, the pound would benefit from such a theme. Given the COVID-19 outbreak, an extension is more likely than it was before. Meanwhile, while there are expectations for an extension to the QE programme at next month’s MPC meeting, GBP will struggle to maintain a bullish bias.
In other news relating to COVID-19, Reuters has reported on a triple-drug combination of antiviral medicines which have helped relieve symptoms in patients with mild to moderate COVID-19 infection. It reports that the combination can swiftly reduce the amount of virus in their bodies, according to results of a small trial in Hong Kong.
People’s Bank of China tipped to cut rates
Meanwhile, the People’s Bank of China is tipped to cut rates again and has said the country faces unprecedented economic challenges from the coronavirus pandemic and it will resort to “more powerful” policies to counter the hit to growth.
Bank of Japan 'Summary of Opinions'
We will get the Bank of Japan 'Summary of Opinions' from the monetary policy meeting last week which should give us some more insight to the committee's bias pertaining to COVID-19 which could be a guid for yen traders at the start of this week.
RBNZ interest rate decision week
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand is meeting this week, Wednesday 13th (Asia) where it is expected to keep rates unchanged but increase size of Large Scale Asset Purchase programme.
"After slashing the Cash Rate by 75bps in March and having said that the OCR is likely to remain at 0.25% for at least the next 12 months an unchanged policy rate outcome would not be a surprise," analysts at TD Securities explained. "There is a risk of increased bond purchases from the current $30bn and echoing the RBA in targeting a rate on government bonds. Another option could be to strengthen forward guidance."
Trump muses on trade deal with China
"While officials hit an optimistic tone regarding getting the US-China Phase 1 trade deal back on track, Trump said he is “having a very hard time with China” and that COVID-19 “sort of overrides so much”. He said “I’m very torn, I have not decided yet, if you want to know the truth,” analysts at ANZ Bank explained.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD challenges weekly highs near 0.6560
Despite simmering Australia-China trade tensions, AUD/USD stands tall and refreshes weekly tops above 0.6550, opening doors for a test of 0.6600. The spot cheers a better market mood and fresh US dollar selling.
USD/JPY fades a spike above 107.00 as USD bounce fizzles
USD/JPY fades the uptick above 107.00, as the US dollar bounce falters across the board amid a risk-on market profile, The downside, however, appears cushioned on the back of higher Treasury yields, S&P 500 futures and Asian stocks.
FX Weekly: Selective dollar selling maintains appeal, gold uptrend remains firm
With many countries in the West attempting to reopen their economies, attention has turned to whether new infection rates will remain low as mobility picks up.
WTI slips below $24.00, stays inside short-term triangle
While stepping back from the two-day-old falling trend line, WTI June Futures on NYMEX down near 3.30% on a day, during Monday’s Asian session. A short-term symmetrical triangle limits immediate moves.
Gold: Mildly positive above $1,700 as US-China tension renews
Following the recent uptick, Gold prices take the bids near $1,710, up around 0.50% on a day, during the Asian session on Monday. The fresh fears of the US-China trade war are again helping the safe-haven while the coronavirus (COVID-19) updates offer a little clear direction.