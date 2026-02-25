TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
XAG/USD surges above $90 as tariff fears temper and supply deficit fuels rally

  • Spot Silver jumped 4% on safe-haven demand amid Trump's global tariffs.
  • The global Silver market is on track for a sixth straight annual supply deficit in 2026, with demand outpacing supply by an estimated 67 to 200 million ounces while mine output stays flat.
  • The Federal Reserve is holding rates at 3.50% to 3.75%, with January FOMC minutes showing several officials discussed the possibility of rate hikes if inflation stays above target.
Joshua Gibson

XAG/USD surged about 4% on Wednesday, rallying sharply to close near $91 in a session driven by renewed safe-haven demand. The pair has been recovering from its late-January crash, when price collapsed from all-time highs above $121 to a low around $64 in early February, a drop of roughly 47%. Since bottoming, Silver has built a basing pattern with a series of higher lows between about $76 and $90 over the past three weeks, and Tuesday's strong bullish candle pushed price back above the $90 round number for the first time since the sell-off.

President Trump's 15% global tariff announcement following the Supreme Court ruling against his earlier trade measures sent a fresh wave of safe-haven buying into precious metals. Silver's dual identity as both a monetary hedge and an industrial metal has amplified the move, with COMEX registered inventories sitting at all-time lows below 100 million ounces and physical supply in London still tight. The structural deficit is being driven by record demand from solar panel manufacturers, AI data centres, and electric vehicle production, while mine output is holding around 820 million ounces with limited room to scale.

On the US Dollar side, the Federal Reserve (Fed) held rates at 3.50% to 3.75% in January, but the minutes released last week showed several participants discussed the possibility of raising rates if inflation stays above target. Fed Chair Jerome Powell's term expires in May 2026, and the incoming chair is widely expected to adopt a more dovish stance, which could provide an additional tailwind for non-yielding metals later in the year.

Recovery above $90 as oscillators hint at overbought conditions

Price is holding well above the rising 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) close to $81 and the 200-day EMA around $59, with both averages still trending higher and confirming the broader bull trend that has been in place since late 2024. The sharp recovery from the early-February low near $64 has retraced roughly half of the January sell-off, with price now trading above the $90 level. The Stochastic Oscillator has crossed bullish and is rising through neutral territory toward the overbought zone, suggesting upside momentum is rebuilding. A sustained push above the $92 area would open a path toward the $96 to $100 zone, while a failure to hold above $87 would shift focus back toward the 50-day EMA.

XAG/USD daily chart

(This story was corrected on February 25th to say Wednesday, not Tuesday)

Silver FAQs

Silver is a precious metal highly traded among investors. It has been historically used as a store of value and a medium of exchange. Although less popular than Gold, traders may turn to Silver to diversify their investment portfolio, for its intrinsic value or as a potential hedge during high-inflation periods. Investors can buy physical Silver, in coins or in bars, or trade it through vehicles such as Exchange Traded Funds, which track its price on international markets.

Silver prices can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can make Silver price escalate due to its safe-haven status, although to a lesser extent than Gold's. As a yieldless asset, Silver tends to rise with lower interest rates. Its moves also depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAG/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Silver at bay, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to propel prices up. Other factors such as investment demand, mining supply – Silver is much more abundant than Gold – and recycling rates can also affect prices.

Silver is widely used in industry, particularly in sectors such as electronics or solar energy, as it has one of the highest electric conductivity of all metals – more than Copper and Gold. A surge in demand can increase prices, while a decline tends to lower them. Dynamics in the US, Chinese and Indian economies can also contribute to price swings: for the US and particularly China, their big industrial sectors use Silver in various processes; in India, consumers’ demand for the precious metal for jewellery also plays a key role in setting prices.

Silver prices tend to follow Gold's moves. When Gold prices rise, Silver typically follows suit, as their status as safe-haven assets is similar. The Gold/Silver ratio, which shows the number of ounces of Silver needed to equal the value of one ounce of Gold, may help to determine the relative valuation between both metals. Some investors may consider a high ratio as an indicator that Silver is undervalued, or Gold is overvalued. On the contrary, a low ratio might suggest that Gold is undervalued relative to Silver.

Author

Joshua Gibson

Joshua joins the FXStreet team as an Economics and Finance double major from Vancouver Island University with twelve years&#39; experience as an independent trader focusing on technical analysis.

More from Joshua Gibson
Editor's Picks

EUR/USD shifts its attention to 1.1900 and above

EUR/USD shifts its attention to 1.1900 and above

EUR/USD has shaken off Tuesday’s dip, pushing back beyond the 1.1800 mark amid decent gains as  Wednesday’s session draws to a close. The rebound is largely driven by a modest pullback in the US Dollar, as markets digest the aftermath of President Trump’s SOTU speech and continue to monitor trade-related headlines and signals from the White House.
 

GBP/USD challenges multi-day highs near 1.3530

GBP/USD challenges multi-day highs near 1.3530

GBP/USD leaves behind the previous day’s decline and regains fresh upside traction on Wednesday, surpassing the 1.3500 barrier in a context of a modest decline in the Greenback and a generalised improved mood in the risk-linked space. Meanwhile, the US tariff narrative continues to dictate the mood among market participants after Presidet Trump’s SOTU speech failed to surprise markets.

Gold remains bid and close to $5,200

Gold remains bid and close to $5,200

Gold buyers are returning to the fold on Wednesday, targeting the $5,200 area and possibly beyond, after Tuesday’s corrective dip from monthly highs. The rebound in the precious metal comes as the US Dollar loses traction, with Trump’s SOTU speech offering little fresh direction and AI-related nerves continuing to ease.

UK financial watchdog advances stablecoin oversight as four firms pilot issuance

UK financial watchdog advances stablecoin oversight as four firms pilot issuance

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in the United Kingdom (UK) is advancing toward the final stablecoin regulatory framework with a pilot program involving four companies, including Monee, Financial Technologies ReStabilise, Revolut and VVTX.

Nvidia earnings to influence AI trade and broader market sentiment

Nvidia earnings to influence AI trade and broader market sentiment

For the last three years, Nvidia has been the engine of the AI boom, and now Wall Street is watching to see whether that momentum can keep going. High-growth stocks have been struggling to maintain their bullish trend in 2026.

Cosmos Hub Price Forecast: ATOM rebounds slightly, bearish outlook remains intact

Cosmos Hub Price Forecast: ATOM rebounds slightly, bearish outlook remains intact

Cosmos Hub (ATOM) price rebounds, trading above $2.05 at the time of writing on Wednesday, after undergoing a sharp correction since last week. Weakening on-chain and derivatives data support a bearish outlook, while technical analysis remains unfavorable.

