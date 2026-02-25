XAG/USD surges above $90 as tariff fears temper and supply deficit fuels rally

XAG/USD surged about 4% on Wednesday, rallying sharply to close near $91 in a session driven by renewed safe-haven demand. The pair has been recovering from its late-January crash, when price collapsed from all-time highs above $121 to a low around $64 in early February, a drop of roughly 47%. Since bottoming, Silver has built a basing pattern with a series of higher lows between about $76 and $90 over the past three weeks, and Tuesday's strong bullish candle pushed price back above the $90 round number for the first time since the sell-off.

President Trump's 15% global tariff announcement following the Supreme Court ruling against his earlier trade measures sent a fresh wave of safe-haven buying into precious metals. Silver's dual identity as both a monetary hedge and an industrial metal has amplified the move, with COMEX registered inventories sitting at all-time lows below 100 million ounces and physical supply in London still tight. The structural deficit is being driven by record demand from solar panel manufacturers, AI data centres, and electric vehicle production, while mine output is holding around 820 million ounces with limited room to scale.

On the US Dollar side, the Federal Reserve (Fed) held rates at 3.50% to 3.75% in January, but the minutes released last week showed several participants discussed the possibility of raising rates if inflation stays above target. Fed Chair Jerome Powell's term expires in May 2026, and the incoming chair is widely expected to adopt a more dovish stance, which could provide an additional tailwind for non-yielding metals later in the year.

Recovery above $90 as oscillators hint at overbought conditions

Price is holding well above the rising 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) close to $81 and the 200-day EMA around $59, with both averages still trending higher and confirming the broader bull trend that has been in place since late 2024. The sharp recovery from the early-February low near $64 has retraced roughly half of the January sell-off, with price now trading above the $90 level. The Stochastic Oscillator has crossed bullish and is rising through neutral territory toward the overbought zone, suggesting upside momentum is rebuilding. A sustained push above the $92 area would open a path toward the $96 to $100 zone, while a failure to hold above $87 would shift focus back toward the 50-day EMA.

XAG/USD daily chart

(This story was corrected on February 25th to say Wednesday, not Tuesday)