Forex Today: PM Johnson to set the tone for the Asian session

What you need to know on Monday, May 11th:
UK PM Johnson will offer a speech this Sunday at 18:00 GMT and is expected to announce plans to lift the kingdom’s lockdown. He repeatedly expressed his concerns about a possible second wave, which may result in plans for a slow economic comeback, which may have a negative effect on the Pound.
The EUR remains among the weakest currencies, undermined by dismal local data and the latest German Constitutional Court ruling on the ECB’s QE stimulus program from 2015. Investors are concerned the central bank may hesitate to add additional stimulus from here on.
Tensions between the US and China take their toll on the market’s mood, although on Friday, representatives from both economies held phone talks and vowed to keep the phase one of the trade deal alive.
Gold prices retreated on Friday with spot ending the week at $1,700.00 a troy ounce, undermined by profit-taking and a return to high-yielding assets at the end of the week.
Crude oil prices ranged on Friday, ending the day with modest gains. WTI settle some cents below $25.00 a barrel.
Cryptocurrency Market Update: Bloodbath as Bitcoin nosedives to $8,000, Ethereum $180 and Ripple $0.1780
AUD/USD challenges weekly highs near 0.6560
Despite simmering Australia-China trade tensions, AUD/USD stands tall and refreshes weekly tops above 0.6550, opening doors for a test of 0.6600. The spot cheers a better market mood and fresh US dollar selling.
USD/JPY fades a spike above 107.00 as USD bounce fizzles
USD/JPY fades the uptick above 107.00, as the US dollar bounce falters across the board amid a risk-on market profile, The downside, however, appears cushioned on the back of higher Treasury yields, S&P 500 futures and Asian stocks.
FX Weekly: Selective dollar selling maintains appeal, gold uptrend remains firm
With many countries in the West attempting to reopen their economies, attention has turned to whether new infection rates will remain low as mobility picks up.
WTI slips below $24.00, stays inside short-term triangle
While stepping back from the two-day-old falling trend line, WTI June Futures on NYMEX down near 3.30% on a day, during Monday’s Asian session. A short-term symmetrical triangle limits immediate moves.
Gold: Mildly positive above $1,700 as US-China tension renews
Following the recent uptick, Gold prices take the bids near $1,710, up around 0.50% on a day, during the Asian session on Monday. The fresh fears of the US-China trade war are again helping the safe-haven while the coronavirus (COVID-19) updates offer a little clear direction.