Forex Today: Australian Dollar surges to two-week highs after strong CPI data

Here is what you need to know on Thursday, February 26:

The Australian Dollar (AUD) skyrocketed to near a two-week high after a hotter-than-expected January inflation report, fueling speculation of additional rate hikes by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA).

The US Dollar Index (DXY) fell near the 97.70 price region in the American session amid uncertainty over the United States (US) trade policies.

US Dollar Price Today The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.27% -0.40% 0.34% -0.18% -0.88% -0.52% -0.13% EUR 0.27% -0.13% 0.59% 0.09% -0.62% -0.25% 0.14% GBP 0.40% 0.13% 0.74% 0.21% -0.49% -0.13% 0.26% JPY -0.34% -0.59% -0.74% -0.51% -1.21% -0.83% -0.46% CAD 0.18% -0.09% -0.21% 0.51% -0.70% -0.33% 0.05% AUD 0.88% 0.62% 0.49% 1.21% 0.70% 0.36% 0.76% NZD 0.52% 0.25% 0.13% 0.83% 0.33% -0.36% 0.39% CHF 0.13% -0.14% -0.26% 0.46% -0.05% -0.76% -0.39% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

EUR/USD is trading near the 1.1800 price zone, up by over 20%, as softer inflation data released earlier in the day in the Eurozone pushed the Euro (EUR). The data reinforced expectations that the European Central Bank (ECB) will maintain a steady policy stance.

GBP/USD is trading near the 1.3550 level, recovering from its consolidation phase and climbing to a one-week high. Bank of England’s (BoE) Governor Andrew Bailey said a rate cut in March is possible but acknowledged that inflation services remain high.

AUD/USD rises by over 0.85% and trades near the 0.7120 price zone after the Australian January Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 3.8% YoY, above expectations, while the trimmed mean measure jumped from 3.3% to 3.4% YoY. RBA Governor Michelle Bullock commented that the economy is in quite a good position.

USD/JPY is trading near 156.40, nearing an almost three-week high amid growing uncertainty over the Bank of Japan (BoJ) interest rate outlook. Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi expressed reservations about further rate hikes during her meeting last week with BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda.

Gold is trading at $5,205, up by 0.75% through the day and recovering some of Tuesday’s losses and trying to regain its footing amid geopolitical uncertainty.

What’s next in the docket:

Thursday, February 26:

Tokyo February CPI.

US Initial Jobless Claims

Friday, February 27:

Swiss Q4 GDP.

Germany’s February flash CPI.

Germany’s February flash HICP.

Canadian Q4 GDP.

US Producer Price Index (PPI).