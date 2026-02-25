TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

USD/CHF Price Forecast: Consolidates within a bearish triangle, threatens breakdown

  • USD/CHF consolidates within a symmetrical triangle, signaling potential continuation of the broader downtrend.
  • Bearish RSI momentum suggests sellers could test key support near 0.7650.
  • Break below 0.7600 exposes yearly low at 0.7603, while 0.7770 caps rebounds.
USD/CHF Price Forecast: Consolidates within a bearish triangle, threatens breakdown
Christian Borjon ValenciaChristian Borjon ValenciaFXStreet

USD/CHF extends its losses for the fourth consecutive trading day, down 0.14%, yet it remains confined to the 0.7718-0.7757 range for the last three days. At the time of writing, exchanges hands at 0.7729, above the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 0.7726.

USD/CHF Price Forecast: Technical outlook

The technical picture shows USD/CHF consolidating inside a symmetrical triangle on a downtrend, which implies that the downtrend could resume once sellers push the exchange rate below the key support trendline of the triangle at around 0.7650-0.7665.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is bearish and aiming downwards, an indication that further losses lie ahead.

If sellers clear the support trendline, this will clear the way to challenge yearly lows of 0.7603, reached on January 27. Once surpassed, the next stop would be 0.7600, ahead of August’s 2011 low of 0.7069.

For a bullish reversal, buyers need to clear the triangle’s resistance trendline at around 0.7772, ahead of 0.7800. Further gains lie overhead at the 50-day SMA at 0.7841, before testing the 100-day SMA at 0.7911.

USD/CHF Price Chart – Daily

USD/CHF Daily Chart

Swiss Franc Price This week

The table below shows the percentage change of Swiss Franc (CHF) against listed major currencies this week. Swiss Franc was the strongest against the Japanese Yen.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD-0.05%-0.45%1.02%0.04%-0.53%-0.28%-0.21%
EUR0.05%-0.38%1.07%0.12%-0.49%-0.22%-0.14%
GBP0.45%0.38%1.63%0.51%-0.13%0.17%0.26%
JPY-1.02%-1.07%-1.63%-0.95%-1.51%-1.19%-1.21%
CAD-0.04%-0.12%-0.51%0.95%-0.58%-0.26%-0.24%
AUD0.53%0.49%0.13%1.51%0.58%0.27%0.36%
NZD0.28%0.22%-0.17%1.19%0.26%-0.27%0.08%
CHF0.21%0.14%-0.26%1.21%0.24%-0.36%-0.08%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Swiss Franc from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent CHF (base)/USD (quote).

(This story was corrected on February 25 at 20:41 to say that USD/CHF extends its losses for the fourth consecutive session, not the second.)

Author

Christian Borjon Valencia

Markets analyst, news editor, and trading instructor with over 14 years of experience across FX, commodities, US equity indices, and global macro markets.

More from Christian Borjon Valencia
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD shifts its attention to 1.1900 and above

EUR/USD shifts its attention to 1.1900 and above

EUR/USD has shaken off Tuesday’s dip, pushing back beyond the 1.1800 mark amid decent gains as  Wednesday’s session draws to a close. The rebound is largely driven by a modest pullback in the US Dollar, as markets digest the aftermath of President Trump’s SOTU speech and continue to monitor trade-related headlines and signals from the White House.
 

GBP/USD challenges multi-day highs near 1.3530

GBP/USD challenges multi-day highs near 1.3530

GBP/USD leaves behind the previous day’s decline and regains fresh upside traction on Wednesday, surpassing the 1.3500 barrier in a context of a modest decline in the Greenback and a generalised improved mood in the risk-linked space. Meanwhile, the US tariff narrative continues to dictate the mood among market participants after Presidet Trump’s SOTU speech failed to surprise markets.

Gold remains bid and close to $5,200

Gold remains bid and close to $5,200

Gold buyers are returning to the fold on Wednesday, targeting the $5,200 area and possibly beyond, after Tuesday’s corrective dip from monthly highs. The rebound in the precious metal comes as the US Dollar loses traction, with Trump’s SOTU speech offering little fresh direction and AI-related nerves continuing to ease.

UK financial watchdog advances stablecoin oversight as four firms pilot issuance

UK financial watchdog advances stablecoin oversight as four firms pilot issuance

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in the United Kingdom (UK) is advancing toward the final stablecoin regulatory framework with a pilot program involving four companies, including Monee, Financial Technologies ReStabilise, Revolut and VVTX.

Nvidia earnings to influence AI trade and broader market sentiment

Nvidia earnings to influence AI trade and broader market sentiment

For the last three years, Nvidia has been the engine of the AI boom, and now Wall Street is watching to see whether that momentum can keep going. High-growth stocks have been struggling to maintain their bullish trend in 2026.

Cosmos Hub Price Forecast: ATOM rebounds slightly, bearish outlook remains intact

Cosmos Hub Price Forecast: ATOM rebounds slightly, bearish outlook remains intact

Cosmos Hub (ATOM) price rebounds, trading above $2.05 at the time of writing on Wednesday, after undergoing a sharp correction since last week. Weakening on-chain and derivatives data support a bearish outlook, while technical analysis remains unfavorable.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers