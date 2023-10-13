What are the consequences of the ECB's loss of credibility – Natixis

Patrick Artus of Natixis is out with a flash note regarding complications for the European Central Bank (ECB) as the central bank looks ahead to a looming confidence crisis.
What are the consequences of the ECB's loss of credibility?
If we measure a central bank's credibility on the basis of long-term inflation expectations, we see that the ECB's credibility has been declining since the start of 2021, while the Federal Reserve's credibility has remained stable.
If the ECB's credibility declines while that of the Federal Reserve remains stable, we would expect:
- A depreciation of the euro/dollar exchange rate combined with capital outflows from the eurozone;
- Higher inflation in the eurozone than in the United States.
If we measure a central bank's credibility by the level of long-term expected inflation, and if we take 5-year inflation swaps inm 5 years or in 10 years as an indicator of long-term expected inflation, we see that since the beginning of 2021 the ECB's credilibity has fallen sharply... (and) the Federal Reserve's credibility has remained stable.
If a central bank loses some of its credibility, we would expect: a depreciation of the exchange rate of its currency combined with capital outflows... (and) higher inflation, since the long-term expected inflation is higher.
This depreciation of the euro against the dollar is indeed the result of the eurozone begin less attractive than the United States for international capital.
The pace of disinflation is significantly higher in the United States than in the eurozone, part of which can be attributed to the gap between trends in long-term expected inflation.
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes near 1.0500, looks to post weekly losses
EUR/USD extended its daily decline toward 1.0500 in the second half of the American session, pressured by the souring market mood. Despite the bullish action seen earlier in the week, the pair remains on track to register weekly losses.
GBP/USD falls below 1.2150 as USD rebounds
Following an earlier recovery attempt, GBP/USD turned south and declined below 1.2100 in the second half of the day on Friday. The negative shift seen in risk mood amid rising geopolitical tensions helps the US Dollar outperform its rivals and hurts the pair.
Gold advances to fresh multi-week highs above $1,920
Gold extended its daily rally and climbed above $1,920 for the first time in over two weeks on Friday. Escalating geopolitical tensions ahead of the weekend weigh on T-bond yields and provide a boost to XAU/USD, which remains on track to gain nearly 5% this week.
Bitcoin could be an alternative to US-listed companies but not in the short term
Bitcoin has dipped below $27,000, adding to the subdued cryptocurrency market sentiment. While short-term price concerns persist, analysts predict a rebound based on historical figures.
Nvidia Stock Forecast: NVDA slips as Biden administration attempts to close AI chip loophole
Nvida's stock price opened marginally lower on Friday after Reuters reported that the Biden administration is attempting to close a loophole that allowed Chinese companies access to state-of-the-art computer chips used for AI.