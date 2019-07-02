WH trade advisor Navarro: We're headed in a very good direction in China trade talks

In an interview with CNBC, White House trade advisor Peter Navarro said that they were headed in a 'very good direction' in trade talks with China. "Previous trade talks are the basis of current negotiations, it will take time to get it right," Navarro added, per Reuters.

Markets don't seem to be paying attention to these comments and major equity indexes continue to float around yesterday's closing levels, staying flat on the day. At the moment, the S&P 500 is unchanged at 2,964.23 points.