WH Adviser O’Brien: China purchases of US agricultural products to be impacted by coronavirus

White House National Security Adviser O'Brien came out on the wires earlier today, via Reuters, noting that the China coronavirus could have an impact on the size of China's purchases of agricultural products from the US.

O’Brien said: "We expect the Phase 1 deal will allow China to import more food and open those markets to American farmers, but certainly as we watch this coronavirus outbreak unfold in China it could have an impact on how big, at least in this current year, the purchases are"