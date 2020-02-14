WH adviser Kudlow: Trump administration may propose 10% middle-class tax cut

The Trump administration may propose a 10% middle-class tax cut when they reveal the next tax plan in September, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow told Fox Business Network on Friday.

"We’d love to have a 10% middle-class tax cut, and we would love to strengthen and make permanent some of the other tax cuts," Kudlow said, as reported by Reuters.

Market reaction

These comments seem to be helping Wall Street's main indexes edge modestly higher in the session. As of writing, the S&P 500 was up 0.15% on the day and the Nasdaq Composite was adding 0.27%.