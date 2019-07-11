WH adviser Kudlow: Looks like the Fed is going to cut rates

In an interview with FOX News, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said that it looks like the Fed is going to cut rates, per LiveSquawk.

Regarding the U.S.-China trade conflict, Kudlow said that the U.S. does not expect China to be buying farm products from the U.S.

The US Dollar Index, which started to retrace its daily losses on the back of upbeat inflation data released earlier in the session, was last down 0.15% on the day at 96.93.