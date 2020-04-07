WH adviser Kudlow: Looking to reopen economy as soon as health experts give greenlight

The Trump administration is looking to reopen the economy as soon as health experts give greenlight, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Tuesday.

"The administration is planning internally for the economy reopening," Kudlow added and said that the Federal Reserve was sitting with the "ultimate bazooka" with regards to helping the economy.

Market sentiment

Risk-on flows continue to dominate the financial markets on Tuesday. As of writing, the US Dollar Index was down 0.9% on the day at 99.90 and Wall Street's main indexes were on track to open the day with strong gains.