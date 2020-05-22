WH adviser Hassett: June to be turning point in US employment

White House Council of Economic Advisers Chairman Kevin Hassett told CNN on Friday that he expects the turning point in the US employment to come in June, per Reuters.

Regarding the US-China tensions, Hassett noted that the US was studying very closely economic penalties for china and reiterated that all options were on the table for China.

Market reaction

These comments failed to have a significant impact on market sentiment. As of writing, Wall Street's three main indexes were down between 0.2% and 0.4%.