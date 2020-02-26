Watch Live: President Trump and members of the coronavirus Task Force hold a news conference

Developing Story (Trump's key Comments to follow ... )

President Donald Trump is due to address the nation at 23.30GMT in a news conference surrounding the coronavirus where it is expected that he will play down the recent rhetoric from US health advisors, such as yesterday's comment from Anne Schuchat, principal deputy director of the CDC, who said, “Current global circumstances suggest it’s likely this virus will cause a pandemic.”

Upon returning from an overseas trip to India, Trump complained that media outlets were "doing everything possible to make the Caronavirus look as bad as possible, including panicking markets, if possible," misspelling the name of the virus. He then criticized the pushback from Democrats on the administration's response to the outbreak and added, "USA in great shape!".

Key comments

Extends condolences to victims of the shooting.

Number one priority is the health and safety of American people.

Risks remains very low.

Ready to adapt as disease spreads, if it spreads.

Of the 15 people, 8 have returned to their homes, 1 in hospital, five fully covered, 1 between hospital and home.

Infection in China has got smaller.

Flu kills 25-69k a year in the US.

Lost 360k over last ten years.

Stopped non-US citizens.

Screening people from infected nations.

Quaerteed those with or at risk.

Rapicaly developing a vaccine, coming along well.

Very very ready for this.

Could be at just one or two people in a very short period of time.

Rated number one for being prepared and UK, Netherlands, Australia, Canada, Thailand, Finland, Sweeden are also on the John Hopkins list of well prepared.

Mike Pence in charge of working with the team of doctors in the Virus Response.

Pence tells reporters he's bringing team together, will bring Trump "the best options," will keep meeting with local officials to make sure they have resources, and "will add additional personnel here at the White House.

Watch live

Key notes