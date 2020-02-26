WTI bears taking on fresh territories, worst levels since Jan 2019

- WTI breaks down the Feb lows and bears have eyes on 2018 Dec support structure.
- Coronavirus is playing havoc on global demand sentiment, EIA data temp' relief only.
- Bulls seek OPEC+ to intervein and support oil prices.
The price of oil is declining in the US session, with West Texas Intermediate crude now printing session lows of $48.33 from a high of $50.43, -2.61% at the time of writing. The move follows crude for April delivery falling by 49 cents, or 1%, to $49.41 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange as worries about the spread of COVID-19 outside China plays havoc on demand sentiment, despite the relief from the smaller-than-expected weekly rise in US crude inventories.
Energy Information Administration brushed aside
Earlier in the day, the Energy Information Administration revealed that US crude supplies edged up by 500,000 barrels for the week ended Feb. 21. This was below the expectations of a rise of 2.8 million barrels. the prior day, the American Petroleum Institute reported a climb of 1.3 million barrels. However, there was a muted reaction to the data considering how severe the spread of the coronavirus has become. "While there remains a wide range out potential outcomes, the risk to energy markets remains particularly elevated as travel restrictions could see ex-China demand weaken further," analysts at TD Securities explained.
What the markets are now looking for is OPEC+ response. "Before energy markets can make a sustainable move higher, a more aggressive OPEC+ response is going to be needed at the March meeting, and thus far Russia is seemingly reluctant to participate in further curtailments — which is raising fears of an OPEC+ break-up. In the near-term, we expect CTAs to continue to add selling pressure in Brent and RBOB gasoline in response to strengthening downside momentum," the analysts at TD Securities argued.
WTI levels
The price of oil is well sub of the $50, slicing through a 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the late 2018 December rally to 2019 highs range. The price is now below the Fed support which is significant as also. Bears can seek out a run to the 78.6% Fibo at 47.33 and Dec 2018 resistance/support structure confluence. Below there opens the Dec 2018 lows of 42.40.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD modestly up for the day, still below 1.0900
The EUR/USD pair is trading marginally higher at the end of Wednesday, as panic eased. Nevertheless, concerns about the coronavirus possible effects on economic growth keep investors in cautious mode.
AUD/USD at fresh multi-year lows and at risk of falling further
The Aussie remains among the weakest currencies in the FX sphere, amid Australian economic tights with China. AUD/USD trading at an over one-decade low in the 0.6550 price zone.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin bears force devastating break of $9000
BTC/USD is currently trading at $8740 (-6.50%), the bears have smashed the big $9000 mark to the downside.
Gold surrenders early gains, refreshes session low around $1630 region
Gold surrendered its early modest gains and has now drifted into the negative territory, refreshing session lows around the $1634-335 region.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.