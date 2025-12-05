TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Gold holds strong at $4,200 as Fed-cut anticipation builds

  • Gold consolidates in the $4,200-$4,250 range ahead of the key Fed meeting.
  • Federal Reserve likely to announce a rate cut next week, boosting Gold’s outlook.
  • US Inflation gauge remains near 3%, yet money markets expect a Fed’s dovish policy stance.
Gold holds strong at $4,200 as Fed-cut anticipation builds
Christian Borjon ValenciaChristian Borjon ValenciaFXStreet

Gold (XAU/USD) advances during the North American session on Friday, poised to finish the week almost flat above the $4,200 figure as market participants brace for the Federal Reserve (Fed) monetary policy meeting next week. At the time of writing, XAU/USD trades at $4,216 after bouncing off daily highs of $4,259.

XAU/USD trades flat; markets eye Federal Reserve’s expected rate cut

The week ends with the release of the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, the Core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index for September, which remained virtually unchanged, slightly closer to the 3% threshold than the Fed’s 2% goal. Although the print would justify a Fed hold, jobs data showing a cooling labor market and dovish comments by Federal Reserve officials suggest that a rate cut is most likely.

Recently, the University of Michigan revealed that American consumers grew slightly optimistic regarding the outlook of the economy. Worth noting that inflation expectations dipped, even though there is growing speculation that the impact of tariffs is yet to be felt.

On Thursday, a Reuters poll revealed that economists had priced in the December rate cut, a green light for Gold price to extend its rally.

As of writing, the CME's FedWatch tool indicates an 87.2% probability of a 0.25% reduction next week.

Daily market movers: Gold firms as US Treasury yields climb

  • The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the American’s currency performance against other six, is virtually unchanged at 98.93.
  • The US 10-year Treasury note yield is up nearly four basis points, up to 4.141%. US real yields, which correlate inversely with Gold prices, are also rising two bps to 1.881%, a headwind for Bullion.
  • The Core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index — the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation measure excluding food and energy — rose 0.2% MoM in September, matching August’s pace and market estimates. On a yearly basis, core PCE eased from 2.9% to 2.8%, reinforcing the view that underlying inflation continues to cool gradually.
  • The University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment index for December improved to 53.3, topping expectations of 52 and rising from November’s final reading of 51. Survey Director Joanne Hsu noted that “consumers see modest improvements from November on a few dimensions, but the overall tenor of views is broadly somber.”
  •  Inflation expectations moderated, with one-year expectations falling from 4.5% to 4.1%, while five-year expectations slipped from 3.4% to 3.2%, signaling a further easing in longer-term price concerns among households.

Technical Analysis: Gold price remains subdued post US Core PCE

Gold’s uptrend remains intact, but price action on Friday suggests that XAU/USD might consolidate within the $4,200-$4,250 range, ahead of the Fed’s meeting. Bullish momentum faded as depicted by the Relative Strength Index (RSI), which favors buyers, but it has turned flattish around the 61.00 level.

A break of the range to the upside clears the path to challenge $4,300 and the all-time high of $4,381. Conversely, a drop below $4,200 would expose initial support at the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $4,124, followed by $4,100, and then the 50-day SMA at $4,059.

Gold daily chart

Gold FAQs

Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.

Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.

Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.

The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.

Author

Christian Borjon Valencia

Christian Borjon began his career as a retail trader in 2010, mainly focused on technical analysis and strategies around it. He started as a swing trader, as he used to work in another industry unrelated to the financial markets.

More from Christian Borjon Valencia
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD drops to daily lows near 1.1630

EUR/USD drops to daily lows near 1.1630

EUR/USD now loses some traction and slips back to the area of daily lows around 1.1630 on the back of a mild bounce in the US Dollar. Fresh US data, including the September PCE inflation numbers and the latest read on December consumer sentiment, didn’t really move the needle, so the pair is still on course to finish the week with a respectable gain.

GBP/USD trims gains, recedes toward 1.3320

GBP/USD trims gains, recedes toward 1.3320

GBP/USD is struggling to keep its daily advance, coming under fresh pressure and retreating to the 1.3320 zone following a mild bullish attempt in the Greenback. Even though US consumer sentiment surprised to the upside, the US Dollar isn’t getting much love, as traders are far more interested in what the Fed will say next week.

Gold makes a U-turn, back to $4,200

Gold makes a U-turn, back to $4,200

Gold is now losing the grip and receding to the key $4,200 region per troy ounce following some signs of life in the Greenback and a marked bounce in US Treasury yields across the board. The positive outlook for the precious metal, however, remains underpinned by steady bets for extra easing by the Fed.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP pare gains despite increasing hopes of upcoming Fed rate cut

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP pare gains despite increasing hopes of upcoming Fed rate cut

Bitcoin is steadying above $91,000 at the time of writing on Friday. Ethereum remains above $3,100, reflecting positive sentiment ahead of the Federal Reserve's (Fed) monetary policy meeting on December 10.

Week ahead – Rate cut or market shock? The Fed decides

Week ahead – Rate cut or market shock? The Fed decides

Fed rate cut widely expected; dot plot and overall meeting rhetoric also matter. Risk appetite is supported by Fed rate cut expectations; cryptos show signs of life. RBA, BoC and SNB also meet; chances of surprises are relatively low.

Ripple faces persistent bear risks, shrugging off ETF inflows

Ripple faces persistent bear risks, shrugging off ETF inflows

Ripple is extending its decline for the second consecutive day, trading at $2.06 at the time of writing on Friday. Sentiment surrounding the cross-border remittance token continues to lag despite steady inflows into XRP spot ETFs. 

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers