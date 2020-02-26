WHO: 412 new cases for China, 459 new cases rest of the world

The World Health Organisation says that there are now 412 new cases for China and 459 new cases rest of the world.
All eyes on the White House and Trump presser
We are waiting to hear from US President Donald Trump today who will address the nation in a press conference where it is expected that he will play down the recent rhetoric from US health advisors. Upon returning from an overseas trip to India, Trump complained that media outlets were "doing everything possible to make the Caronavirus look as bad as possible, including panicking markets, if possible," misspelling the name of the virus. He then criticized the pushback from Democrats on the administration's response to the outbreak and added, "USA in great shape!"
The event takes place after the Wall Street close, (scheduled for 2330GMT), so it will not be until tomorrow that US stock markets will react on the White Houses response to the sudden outbreaks, however, gold will be on to monitor which trades twenty-three hours a day from 2200 GMT until 2100 GMT on the daily charts.
Market implications
the Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA, fell around 121 points, or 0.4%, closing near 26,960, while the S&P 500 lost about 12 points or 0.4% to finish trading near 3,117 and the Nasdaq Composite Index ended near 8,981, up 15 points or 0.2%. The VIX closed at 27.56 -1.04%.
