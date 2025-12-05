AUD/USD Price Forecast: Aussie eyes YTD high after channel breakout
- AUD/USD climbs to its strongest level since September, with traders confident the RBA will hold rates next week.
- Fed’s dovish stance keeps the US Dollar under pressure, extending support for AUD/USD.
- Technical setup favors further upside, supported by rising momentum signals as RSI holds near 68 and ADX trends higher.
The Australian Dollar (AUD) extends its advance against the US Dollar (USD) on Friday, with AUD/USD climbing to its highest level since September 18 as traders are almost certain the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will leave interest rates unchanged on December 9.
At the time of writing, AUD/USD is trading around 0.6637, on track for a second straight weekly gain.
The fundamental backdrop remains supportive for the Aussie, with markets also beginning to factor in the possibility that the RBA could revisit tightening next year if domestic conditions stay firm.
This stands in sharp contrast to the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) dovish outlook, which continues to weigh on the US Dollar and further supports AUD/USD.
From a technical perspective, the daily chart shows a strong breakout above a descending parallel channel earlier this week, signalling a clear shift toward a bullish structure.
The move higher has also pushed AUD/USD above the 21-day, 50-day and 100-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs), which are now clustered near the upper boundary of the former channel, creating a solid support confluence in the 0.6550-0.6520 region in the event of a pullback.
As long as prices hold above this zone, the broader bias is expected to remain in favor of the bulls, while a break below it would risk a deeper correction and weaken the near-term outlook.
On the upside, 0.6650 is acting as the immediate resistance. A decisive close above this area would open the door toward this year’s peak at 0.6707, marked on September 17, which also stands as the year-to-date high and the highest level since October 2024. Beyond that, the psychological 0.6800 mark becomes the next bullish target if momentum continues to build.
Momentum indicators reinforce the improving tone. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is holding near 68, approaching overbought territory but still reflecting firm upward momentum. Meanwhile, the Average Directional Index (ADX) has climbed toward 19, signalling that trend strength is beginning to recover after a subdued period.
Economic Indicator
RBA Interest Rate Decision
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) announces its interest rate decision at the end of its eight scheduled meetings per year. If the RBA is hawkish about the inflationary outlook of the economy and raises interest rates it is usually bullish for the Australian Dollar (AUD). Likewise, if the RBA has a dovish view on the Australian economy and keeps interest rates unchanged, or cuts them, it is seen as bearish for AUD.Read more.
Next release: Tue Dec 09, 2025 03:30
Frequency: Irregular
Consensus: 3.6%
Previous: 3.6%
Source: Reserve Bank of Australia
Author
Vishal Chaturvedi
FXStreet
I am a macro-focused research analyst with over four years of experience covering forex and commodities market. I enjoy breaking down complex economic trends and turning them into clear, actionable insights that help traders stay ahead of the curve.