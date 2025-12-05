TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

AUD/USD Price Forecast: Aussie eyes YTD high after channel breakout

  • AUD/USD climbs to its strongest level since September, with traders confident the RBA will hold rates next week.
  • Fed’s dovish stance keeps the US Dollar under pressure, extending support for AUD/USD.
  • Technical setup favors further upside, supported by rising momentum signals as RSI holds near 68 and ADX trends higher.
AUD/USD Price Forecast: Aussie eyes YTD high after channel breakout
Vishal ChaturvediVishal ChaturvediFXStreet

The Australian Dollar (AUD) extends its advance against the US Dollar (USD) on Friday, with AUD/USD climbing to its highest level since September 18 as traders are almost certain the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will leave interest rates unchanged on December 9.

At the time of writing, AUD/USD is trading around 0.6637, on track for a second straight weekly gain.

The fundamental backdrop remains supportive for the Aussie, with markets also beginning to factor in the possibility that the RBA could revisit tightening next year if domestic conditions stay firm.

This stands in sharp contrast to the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) dovish outlook, which continues to weigh on the US Dollar and further supports AUD/USD.

From a technical perspective, the daily chart shows a strong breakout above a descending parallel channel earlier this week, signalling a clear shift toward a bullish structure.

The move higher has also pushed AUD/USD above the 21-day, 50-day and 100-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs), which are now clustered near the upper boundary of the former channel, creating a solid support confluence in the 0.6550-0.6520 region in the event of a pullback.

As long as prices hold above this zone, the broader bias is expected to remain in favor of the bulls, while a break below it would risk a deeper correction and weaken the near-term outlook.

On the upside, 0.6650 is acting as the immediate resistance. A decisive close above this area would open the door toward this year’s peak at 0.6707, marked on September 17, which also stands as the year-to-date high and the highest level since October 2024. Beyond that, the psychological 0.6800 mark becomes the next bullish target if momentum continues to build.

Momentum indicators reinforce the improving tone. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is holding near 68, approaching overbought territory but still reflecting firm upward momentum. Meanwhile, the Average Directional Index (ADX) has climbed toward 19, signalling that trend strength is beginning to recover after a subdued period.

Economic Indicator

RBA Interest Rate Decision

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) announces its interest rate decision at the end of its eight scheduled meetings per year. If the RBA is hawkish about the inflationary outlook of the economy and raises interest rates it is usually bullish for the Australian Dollar (AUD). Likewise, if the RBA has a dovish view on the Australian economy and keeps interest rates unchanged, or cuts them, it is seen as bearish for AUD.

Read more.

Next release: Tue Dec 09, 2025 03:30

Frequency: Irregular

Consensus: 3.6%

Previous: 3.6%

Source: Reserve Bank of Australia

Author

Vishal Chaturvedi

I am a macro-focused research analyst with over four years of experience covering forex and commodities market. I enjoy breaking down complex economic trends and turning them into clear, actionable insights that help traders stay ahead of the curve.

More from Vishal Chaturvedi
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD drops to daily lows near 1.1630

EUR/USD drops to daily lows near 1.1630

EUR/USD now loses some traction and slips back to the area of daily lows around 1.1630 on the back of a mild bounce in the US Dollar. Fresh US data, including the September PCE inflation numbers and the latest read on December consumer sentiment, didn’t really move the needle, so the pair is still on course to finish the week with a respectable gain.

GBP/USD trims gains, recedes toward 1.3320

GBP/USD trims gains, recedes toward 1.3320

GBP/USD is struggling to keep its daily advance, coming under fresh pressure and retreating to the 1.3320 zone following a mild bullish attempt in the Greenback. Even though US consumer sentiment surprised to the upside, the US Dollar isn’t getting much love, as traders are far more interested in what the Fed will say next week.

Gold makes a U-turn, back to $4,200

Gold makes a U-turn, back to $4,200

Gold is now losing the grip and receding to the key $4,200 region per troy ounce following some signs of life in the Greenback and a marked bounce in US Treasury yields across the board. The positive outlook for the precious metal, however, remains underpinned by steady bets for extra easing by the Fed.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP pare gains despite increasing hopes of upcoming Fed rate cut

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP pare gains despite increasing hopes of upcoming Fed rate cut

Bitcoin is steadying above $91,000 at the time of writing on Friday. Ethereum remains above $3,100, reflecting positive sentiment ahead of the Federal Reserve's (Fed) monetary policy meeting on December 10.

Week ahead – Rate cut or market shock? The Fed decides

Week ahead – Rate cut or market shock? The Fed decides

Fed rate cut widely expected; dot plot and overall meeting rhetoric also matter. Risk appetite is supported by Fed rate cut expectations; cryptos show signs of life. RBA, BoC and SNB also meet; chances of surprises are relatively low.

Ripple faces persistent bear risks, shrugging off ETF inflows

Ripple faces persistent bear risks, shrugging off ETF inflows

Ripple is extending its decline for the second consecutive day, trading at $2.06 at the time of writing on Friday. Sentiment surrounding the cross-border remittance token continues to lag despite steady inflows into XRP spot ETFs. 

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers