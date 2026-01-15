Washington wants military action against fentanyl labs in Mexico – New York Times

The New York Times (NYT) reported during European trading hours on Thursday that the United States (US) is pressing Mexico to allow its military forces to fight against drug cartels.

Additional remarks

The US wants US military to dismantle fentanyl labs in Mexico.



Market reaction

The Mexican Peso (MXN) faces selling pressure after the US unveils plans for military action in Mexico. USD/MXN gains sharply to near 17.81 as of writing.