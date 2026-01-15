Washington wants military action against fentanyl labs in Mexico – New York Times
The New York Times (NYT) reported during European trading hours on Thursday that the United States (US) is pressing Mexico to allow its military forces to fight against drug cartels.
Additional remarks
The US wants US military to dismantle fentanyl labs in Mexico.
US is pressing Mexico to allow US forces to fight cartels.
Market reaction
The Mexican Peso (MXN) faces selling pressure after the US unveils plans for military action in Mexico. USD/MXN gains sharply to near 17.81 as of writing.
The table below shows the percentage change of Mexican Peso (MXN) against listed major currencies today. Mexican Peso was the weakest against the Australian Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|MXN
|CHF
|USD
|0.05%
|-0.00%
|-0.11%
|0.16%
|-0.19%
|0.02%
|0.03%
|EUR
|-0.05%
|-0.06%
|-0.17%
|0.11%
|-0.24%
|-0.04%
|-0.02%
|GBP
|0.00%
|0.06%
|-0.11%
|0.17%
|-0.18%
|0.02%
|0.03%
|JPY
|0.11%
|0.17%
|0.11%
|0.26%
|-0.08%
|0.13%
|0.13%
|CAD
|-0.16%
|-0.11%
|-0.17%
|-0.26%
|-0.34%
|-0.14%
|-0.13%
|AUD
|0.19%
|0.24%
|0.18%
|0.08%
|0.34%
|0.20%
|0.21%
|MXN
|-0.02%
|0.04%
|-0.02%
|-0.13%
|0.14%
|-0.20%
|0.00%
|CHF
|-0.03%
|0.02%
|-0.03%
|-0.13%
|0.13%
|-0.21%
|-0.01%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Mexican Peso from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent MXN (base)/USD (quote).
