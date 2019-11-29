Wall Street'a main indexes gained between 3.4% and 4.7% in November

Wall Street's main indexes posted modest losses on Friday but performed well during the holiday-shortened week and registered strong gains for the month of November.

For the week, the S&P 500 added 1%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.65% and the Nasdaq Composite gained 1.7%. For the month, these three indexes added 3.4%, 3.7%, and 4.5%, respectively.

In the meantime, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield rose more than 4% in November to end the third straight month in the positive territory after slumping to its lowest level in more than three years at 1.428% back in early September.