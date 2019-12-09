- Falling crude oil prices weigh on energy shares on Monday.
- Investors remain on edge as US tariff hike looms.
Wall Street's main indexes started the first day of the week in with modest losses as investors refrain from making large bets while waiting for fresh news surrounding the US-China trade conflict. Sides will try to finalize the phase-one of the trade deal in order to avoid the December 15th tariff hike.
As of writing, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 were down 0.1% and 0.5%, respectively, and the Nasdaq Composite was unchanged on the day.
Additionally, the fact that the data published by China's General Administration of Customs on Sunday showed China's exports fell for the fourth straight month in November revived concerns over a global economic slowdown and weighed on the sentiment.
Among the 11-major S&P 500 sectors, the Energy Index is down 0.7% pressured by a 1% drop in crude oil prices. On the other hand, the Communication Services Index is up 0.5% to lead the winners.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD off 7-month highs, still firmer as Tories hold the lead
GBP/USD retraces from the new seven-month highs of 1.3180 but remains strongly bid, as weekend polls have reaffirmed a solid lead for PM Johnson's Conservatives. Cable dropped on Friday amid upbeat US data.
EUR/USD steadying above 1.1050 amid upbeat German export data
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1050, attempting a recovery after Germany reported an increase in exports in October. EUR/USD dropped sharply on Friday amid upbeat US Non-Farm Payrolls and weak German industrial output.
Cryptos: Market ready to launch, not knowing who will lead it
The market hesitates between Bitcoin and Ethereum to lead the next bullish run. Ethereum will suffer heavy losses if not in command. Bullish clarity may call for terminal motivation bearish jerks.
Gold: The set-up seems tilted in favour of bearish traders
Gold regains some positive traction amid persistent trade uncertainty. The upside is likely to remain capped ahead of the FOMC policy update.
USD/JPY: tensions between Washington and Beijing back the JPY
Japanese Q3 Gross Domestic Product doubled the market’s expectations, up by 0.4%. The US calendar has nothing to offer today, attention focus on Washington-Beijing relationship. USD/JPY pressuring the post-NFP low, decline to accelerate once below 108.40.