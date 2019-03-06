Wall Street slumps on first day of business for June following worst May since 2010

- Risk off markets persists, weighing heavily on the tech-sector.
- US May manufacturing ISM index fell short of expectations.
- The DJIA remains below the 23.6% Fibo around 25200.
Wall Street ended on the back foot yet again while U.S. stocks ended lower on Monday, with no let-up in the risk-off mood following the worst May performance since 2010. There was a focus on the tech sector and the tech-heavy the Nasdaq Composite COMP tumbled 1.6% to end near 7,333. The S&P 500 SPX dropped 0.3% to finish around 2,744 while the Dow Jones Industrial Average picked up 5 points to finish around 24,820, based on preliminary numbers.
In company news, shares of Google GOOG, lost 6.6% after a report said the Justice Department would look into the company for possible breaches of antitrust law. Shares of Facebook Inc. FB, dropped 7.8% with news that the Federal Trade Commission secured the rights to investigate Facebook for antitrust violations.
US data
As for US data, the US May manufacturing ISM index fell short of expectations, arriving at 52.1 (from 52.8 in the month prior)." Interestingly, the employment sub-component rose in May to 53.7 (from 52.4 in the month prior) whilst new orders were up to 52.7 (from 51.7 in April). Prices paid also came in ahead of market expectations at 53.2 (from 50.0 in April). The survey’s special question highlighted concerns for US and global economic growth with respondents concerned about the US-China trade dispute and the impediments created by the resulting uncertainty," analysts at ANZ bank explained.
DJIA levels
The DJIA remains below the 23.6% Fibo around 25200 and the bears can look towards 24500s and then 50% of the upside run made at the end of Dec at 24150. On the upside, bulls need to get back above the 38.20% Fibo in the 25300s, a triple bottom level on the 4HR outlook. 25430 is roughly where the 200 D EMA is located.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD settles around 1.1240, holds at 3-week highs
The EUR/USD pair traded as high as 1.1261 Monday, as softer-than-expected manufacturing output alongside Fed's Bullard comments, opening doors for a rate cut in the US, triggered a dollar's sell-off.
GBP/USD seesaws around 1.2670 amid fewer fresh catalysts
Despite mostly holding its earlier strength, GBP/USD refrains from further advances as it seesaws near 1.2670 during early Tuesday. The Cable gave little importance to the UK manufacturing PMI’s drop to the lowest since 2016 .
USD/JPY bears testing below 108 handle towards 107.27 61.8% Fibonacci target
USD/JPY remains immedaitely offered while below the 20-D SMA and the near term downtrend at 109.92 higher up.
Gold: bears look for pull back to 1297/98
Gold has extended above channels resistance. Gold broke the 25th March highs at 1323, scoring a high of 1328 overnight. 1297 comes in as a compelling downside target being the 50% Fibo retracement of the late April and early May double-bottom swing lows to recent spike high.
Reserve Bank of Australia Preview: Rate reduction expected
The Reserve Bank of Australia will announce its decision on interest rates at 2:30 pm AEST am in Sydney, Australia, 4:30 am GMT and 12:30am EDT Tuesday June 4th.