Wall Street opens in red amid concerns over slowdown in global economy

Disappointing data from the euro area weigh on market sentiment.

Falling US Treasury bond yields drag financial shares lower on Monday.

Wall Street's main indexes started the day in the negative territory on Monday as resurfacing worries over a global economic slowdown after disappointing PMI data from the euro area and uncertainty surrounding the US-China trade conflict cause investors to move toward safe-haven assets such as US Treasury bonds.

As of writing, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.35% on the day while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite were both erasing 0.2%.

Among the 11 S&P 500 major sectors, the Financials Index is down around 0.5% pressured by a more-than-2% fall in the 10-year US T-bond yield.

On the other hand, the defensive Real Estate and Consumer Staples indexes are posting modest gains to reflect the risk-off atmosphere.