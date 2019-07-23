Wall Street extends rally boosted by upbeat earnings

Coca-Cola shares hit a record high following strong Q2 reports.

United Technologies raises profit and sales outlook to boost industrials.

Defensive sectors post small losses in early trade.

Major equity indexes in the United States started the day in the positive territory on Tuesday boosted by the strong second-quarter earnings figures and the upbeat market mood as reflected by sharp increases in global equity indexes. As of writing, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.35% on the day while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite were adding 0.3% and 0.25%, respectively.

Coca-Cola today reported better than expected quarterly earnings and raised its revenue forecast for the year of 2019. The drink-maker giant's shares rose to a record high and helped the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index start the day on a positive note, which was last up 0.6% on the day.

Additionally, the United Technologies raised its profit and sales outlook, helping both the Industrials and the Materials Index outperform other major S&P 500 sectors. On the other hand, the defensive Real Estate and Utilities indexes are in the negative territory in the first half of the session to confirm the risk-on mood.