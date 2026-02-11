Forex Today: US NFP beat expectations, US Dollar still struggles
Here is what you need to know on Thursday, February 12:
The United States (US) released stronger-than-expected US Nonfarm Payrolls report for January, adding 130K jobs in quite an auspicious start to the year, while the Unemployment Rate ticked lower to 4.3%, and Average Hourly Earnings held steady at 3.7% over the last twelve months.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) is trading near the 96.80 price zone, slightly down on the day despite the stronger-than-expected US jobs report. Dovish expectations for the second half of the year for the Federal Reserve (Fed) continue to weigh on sentiment.
US Dollar Price Today
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the Swiss Franc.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.10%
|0.06%
|-0.96%
|0.05%
|-0.85%
|-0.22%
|0.30%
|EUR
|-0.10%
|-0.05%
|-1.09%
|-0.05%
|-0.94%
|-0.33%
|0.20%
|GBP
|-0.06%
|0.05%
|-1.04%
|-0.00%
|-0.90%
|-0.28%
|0.24%
|JPY
|0.96%
|1.09%
|1.04%
|1.04%
|0.12%
|0.79%
|1.30%
|CAD
|-0.05%
|0.05%
|0.00%
|-1.04%
|-0.91%
|-0.26%
|0.22%
|AUD
|0.85%
|0.94%
|0.90%
|-0.12%
|0.91%
|0.62%
|1.15%
|NZD
|0.22%
|0.33%
|0.28%
|-0.79%
|0.26%
|-0.62%
|0.53%
|CHF
|-0.30%
|-0.20%
|-0.24%
|-1.30%
|-0.22%
|-1.15%
|-0.53%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).
USD/JPY is trading near the 152.80 price region, sliding near a two-week low after Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi secured a decisive election victory.
AUD/USD is trading near the 0.7130 level as the pair reached a three-year high. The Australian Dollar (AUD) is benefiting from the release of China’s Consumer Price Index (CPI), as China is Australia’s main trading partner.
EUR/USD is trading close to the 1.1880 price zone, declining from the one-week high posted on Tuesday, after trimming a part of its losses following the NFP release.
GBP/USD is little changed throughout the day, trading near the 1.3640 level as the pair awaits the United Kingdom (UK) flash Gross Domestic Product (GDP) due on Thursday.
Gold is trading near the $5,092 price zone, with a slight surge and ignoring the US jobs data.
What's next in the docket:
Thursday 12:
- UK flash Gross Domestic Product (GDP) (Q4).
Friday 13:
- RBNZ Inflation Expectations (Q1).
- Swiss January CPI.
- Eurozone flash GDP (Q4).
- US January CPI.
