Pentagon weighs second carrier as Trump ramps up Iran pressure – WSJ

A Wall Street Journal article revealed that the Pentagon is preparing a second aircraft carrier to deploy to the Middle East.

Middle East tensions flare after reports of potential US carrier deployment and renewed nuclear deal warnings.

On Tuesday, the US President Donald Trump said that he was weighing sending a second carrier to the Middle East, as measure to exert pressure on Tehran over nuclear talks.

Sources cited by the article, an official mentioned that the order could be issued in a matter of hours.

“The officials cautioned that Trump hadn’t yet given an official order to deploy the second carrier, and that plans could change. The carrier would join aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln that is already in the region.”

Donald Trump signals tougher stance on Tehran

Recently, US President Donald Trump revealed on his Truth Social account that he met with Israel’s Prime Minister Netanyahu. Trump said the meeting was good, and that nothing definitive reached other that he insisted that “negotiations with Iran continue to see where or not a deal can be consummated.”

Trump escalated threats on Iran saying that the “Last time Iran decided that they were better off not making a Deal, and they were hit with Midnight Hammer — That did not work well for them. Hopefully this time they will be more reasonable and responsible.”