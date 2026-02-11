Singapore GDP: Upgraded growth outlook on AI momentum – UOB

UOB Global Economics & Markets Research reports that Singapore’s 4Q25 GDP was revised significantly higher, driven by stronger manufacturing, services and construction. This lifted full‑year 2025 growth and prompted the authorities to raise the official 2026 forecast range. The bank attributes the improved outlook to sustained AI‑related momentum and notes the government’s more optimistic medium‑term growth assumptions.

Revisions support stronger 2026 growth profile

"Singapore's 4Q25 GDP growth was revised meaningfully higher to 6.9% y/y and 2.1% q/q sa, from 5.7% y/y and 1.9% q/q sa in the advance estimates, driven by the widely anticipated upward revision to manufacturing, alongside stronger services and construction activity."

"Consequently, full year 2025 growth was nudged higher to 5.0% from the earlier estimate of 4.8%."

"MTI (Ministry of Trade and Industry) also upgraded its official 2026 growth forecast range to “2.0 to 4.0 per cent,” from “1.0 to 3.0 per cent” previously."

