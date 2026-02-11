TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

UNI faces resistance at 20-day EMA following BlackRock's purchase and launch of BUIDL fund on Uniswap

  • Uniswap's UNI token defied the broader crypto downtrend, rising 40% before tapering some of those gains.
  • The surge follows the launch of BlackRock's tokenized BUIDL fund on Uniswap.
  • The asset manager also purchased an undisclosed amount of UNI tokens.
UNI faces resistance at 20-day EMA following BlackRock's purchase and launch of BUIDL fund on Uniswap
Michael EbiekutanMichael EbiekutanFXStreet

Decentralized exchange Uniswap (UNI) announced on Wednesday that it has integrated asset manager BlackRock's tokenized Treasury product on its trading platform via a partnership with tokenization firm Securitize.

According to a statement, BlackRock's USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund (BUIDL) is accessible to investors on UniswapX, a platform that aggregates liquidity across several sources for onchain settlement.

However, the launch comes with a few restrictions. Only investors pre-approved by Securitize can trade BUIDL shares onchain, leveraging quotes from a select list of whitelisted market makers, including Flowdesk, Tokka Labs, and Wintermute.

"For the first time, institutions and whitelisted investors can access technology from a leader in the decentralized finance space to trade tokenized real-world assets like BUIDL with self-custody," said Securitize CEO Carlos Domingo.

BlackRock also noted that it made a "strategic investment" in the Uniswap ecosystem, which Fortune later confirmed as the purchase of an undisclosed amount of UNI tokens.

"The integration of BUIDL into UniswapX marks a major leap forward in the interoperability of tokenized USD yield funds with stablecoins," said BlackRock Global Head of Digital Assets Robert Mitchnick.

BUIDL launched on the Ethereum blockchain in March 2024 as BlackRock's first tokenized product, a few months after the asset manager debuted its spot Bitcoin ETF (IBIT). Since then, it has amassed $2.36 billion in assets under management and expanded to several chains, including Arbitrum, Solana, BNB Smart Chain, Avalanche and Aptos, per DefiLlama data.

Following the announcement, Uniswap's native token UNI surged by more about 40% in the early American trading hours before tapering some of those gains.

The token is up nearly 9% over the past 24 hours, while the broader crypto market is posting losses at the time of writing.

Uniswap Technical Analysis: UNI faces resistance at $4.68 and 20-day EMA

On the daily chart, UNI/USDT trades at $3.68. The 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) slopes lower, preserving a downside bias. Price remains capped beneath the average, and rebounds would stay fragile until a daily close reclaims it. Immediate resistance aligns at $4.68, and a clear break above that barrier could improve the short-term tone and push UNI toward $6.09.

UNI/USDT daily chart

Support is seen at $2.90. As long as UNI holds above that floor and momentum improves, recovery attempts could extend. However, a breach of the support could push the token toward $2.09.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Stochastic (Stoch) have turned up from oversold territory and advance toward their neutral levels, reinforcing a tentative stabilization backdrop hinting at easing bearish pressure. On the flipside, the recovery could be short-lived, considering the underlying bearish structure in the wider crypto market.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)

Related news

Author

Michael Ebiekutan

With a deep passion for web3 technology, he&#39;s collaborated with industry-leading brands like Mara, ITAK, and FXStreet in delivering groundbreaking reports on web3&#39;s transformative potential across diverse sectors. In addi

More from Michael Ebiekutan
Share:

Editor's Picks

XRP sell-off deepens amid weak retail interest, risk-off sentiment

XRP sell-off deepens amid weak retail interest, risk-off sentiment

Ripple (XRP) is edging lower around $1.36 at the time of writing on Wednesday, weighed down by low retail interest and macroeconomic uncertainty, which is accelerating risk-off sentiment.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP extend sell-off amid negative funding rates 

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP extend sell-off amid negative funding rates 

Bitcoin is down 15% in February and looks poised to extend its losses toward the yearly low of $60,000. Ethereum and Ripple are following in Bitcoin's footsteps, weighed down by a weak derivatives market. 

Hyperliquid tests key support as sell-side pressure intensifies

Hyperliquid tests key support as sell-side pressure intensifies

Hyerliquid (HYPE) drops to its 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $28.85 at the time of writing on Wednesday, extending a decline of roughly 10% so far this week. 

Stellar Price Forecast: XLM risks revisiting $0.136 as sell-off continues

Stellar Price Forecast: XLM risks revisiting $0.136 as sell-off continues

Stellar is trading below $0.160 at the time of writing on Wednesday, extending its correction for the fifth consecutive day. The bearish price action is further supported by rising short bets and declining Open Interest in the derivatives market. 

Bitcoin Price Annual Forecast: BTC holds long-term bullish structure heading into 2026

Bitcoin Price Annual Forecast: BTC holds long-term bullish structure heading into 2026

Bitcoin (BTC) is wrapping up 2025 as one of its most eventful years, defined by unprecedented institutional participation, major regulatory developments, and extreme price volatility.

Bitcoin: The worst may be behind us

Bitcoin: The worst may be behind us

Bitcoin (BTC) price recovers slightly, trading at $65,000 at the time of writing on Friday, after reaching a low of $60,000 during the early Asian trading session. The Crypto King remained under pressure so far this week, posting three consecutive weeks of losses exceeding 30%.