China: Deficit miss seen supporting growth – Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered economists Hunter Chan, Shuang Ding and Carol Liao note that China’s broad fiscal deficit reached 8.1% of GDP in 2025, below target but still expansionary. They expect a broad deficit of 8.5% of GDP in 2026, partly funded by unused 2025 resources, with fiscal support directed to key Five-Year Plan projects and consumption.

Under-implemented 2025 budget aids 2026

"China under-implemented its budget deficit for another year in 2025, with spending undershooting the target more than revenue."

"The broad budget (covering the general public budget and government funds budget) registered a deficit of 8.1% of GDP, 0.9ppt below the approved target, albeit higher than the 7.2% recorded in 2024, providing a positive fiscal impulse that supported growth last year."

"We expect policy makers to slightly lower the 2026 official deficit ratio (based on the official definition) to 3.8% of GDP in March from 4.0% in 2025, mainly on a likely lower growth target."

"Unused funds from 2025 could be used to finance the revenue-spending gap, which is likely to be larger than the official deficit."

"We forecast the 2026 broad budget deficit at 8.5% of GDP, slightly higher than the actual broad deficit in 2025, indicating room for fiscal expansion to support growth if the budget is fully implemented."

