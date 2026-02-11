The EUR/USD pair retreats below 1.1900 on Wednesday as the Greenback stages a recovery on a strong jobs report in the United States, which underscored the strength of the economy. At the time of writing, EUR/USD trades at 1.1885, down 0.07%.

Euro edges lower after solid US jobs data and hawkish Fed rhetoric dampen rate-cut expectations

Earlier, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported that the economy added 130K workers to the workforce, according to January’s Nonfarm Payrolls data. The report indicated that private companies accounted for most of the hiring, adding 172K positions, whereas the US government reduced its workforce by 42K.

Following the release of the data, EUR/USD dipped to its daily low of 1.1833 as the report showed that the Unemployment Rate fell to 4.3%, below the Federal Reserve's (Fed) 2026 estimate of 4.5%.

The BLS also released its annual revision of Nonfarm employment data, revealing that previous estimates of job growth were significantly overstated.

The March 2025 figure was cut by 898K jobs, reflecting a significant shift in employment trends. Job growth for 2025 is now 181K, down sharply from the previous estimate of 584K, indicating weaker hiring than expected.

Consequently, investors slashed bets for a March rate cut, as expectations for a hold are at around 95%, according to Prime Market Terminal data.

Money markets had priced in nearly 51 basis points of easing towards the year-end, according to data from the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT).

Hawkish comments from Kansas City Fed President Jeffrey Schmid also weighed on the EUR/USD pair. He said, “With inflation still running hot, it appears that demand is outpacing supply across much of the economy.” Schmid added that “Further rate cuts risk allowing high inflation to persist even longer.”

In Europe, the docket was empty, yet previous comments by European Central Bank (ECB) policymakers suggested that inflation is controlled and disregarded recent Euro’s strength, aligning with President Christine Lagarde.

At the ECB’s monetary policy decision press conference, Lagarde said that they already accounted for the Euro’s strength.

What’s in the calendar in Europe and the US?

The Eurozone (EZ) economic docket will feature speeches by ECB officials Mario Cipollone, Philip Lane and Joachim Nagel. In the US, the schedule will feature Initial Jobless Claims figures for the week ending February 7, housing data and speeches by Fed policymakers Lorie Logan and Stephen Miran.

Euro Price Today The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the strongest against the Swiss Franc. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.18% 0.11% -0.80% 0.11% -0.74% -0.08% 0.42% EUR -0.18% -0.07% -1.02% -0.06% -0.91% -0.25% 0.24% GBP -0.11% 0.07% -0.96% 0.00% -0.85% -0.19% 0.31% JPY 0.80% 1.02% 0.96% 0.94% 0.08% 0.78% 1.26% CAD -0.11% 0.06% -0.01% -0.94% -0.85% -0.18% 0.30% AUD 0.74% 0.91% 0.85% -0.08% 0.85% 0.67% 1.14% NZD 0.08% 0.25% 0.19% -0.78% 0.18% -0.67% 0.49% CHF -0.42% -0.24% -0.31% -1.26% -0.30% -1.14% -0.49% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

Technical outlook: EUR/USD peaks around 1.1900 as sellers moved in

EUR/USD Daily Chart

In the daily chart, EUR/USD trades at 1.1877. The simple moving averages slope upward beneath the spot, preserving a bullish tone. A reference line around 1.1751 acts as dynamic support. RSI (14) prints at 56.68, above the 50 mid-line, signaling firm but measured momentum.

The rising trend line from 1.1585 underpins the structure, offering support near 1.1818. A descending trend line from 1.2082 caps advances, with resistance set at 1.1916. A daily close above resistance would strengthen the recovery, while a drop below trend-line support could see a retracement toward the 1.1751 moving-average area.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)

(This story was corrected on February 11 at 20:55 GMT to fix a mispelling in the name of Kansas City Fed President Jeffrey Schmid.)